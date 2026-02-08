3 Wolverines Who Could Alter UCLA's Season

The Bruins are set to face the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines, in what could be a sneak peak of the Big Ten Championship Game.

UCLA has been stellar this season, sitting at 22-1 and ranked No. 2 in the nation. On the other side of the country Michigan has also build up its resume, sitting at 20-3 and the No. 2 team in the Big Ten. With a lot riding on this game, UCLA needs to limit these three Wolverines.

Olivia Olson | G

Michigan State's Jocelyn Tate (11) drives to the basket as UofM's Olivia Olsen (1) guards her in Big 10 axtion at the Breslin Center Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olivia Olson has been the heart beat of an elite No. 8 Michigan team this season. She is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, while shooting a goof 47.7% from the field. Her three point shooting has not been the best as she is shooting 29.2% from the arc. However, she can score in other places.

Kiki Rice or Charlisse Leger-Walker should get the nod against Olson. While she has been great this season, she is not untouchable. If UCLA can take away her scoring inside, she will have to rely on her spotty three-point shooting. Which can only mean good things for UCLA.

Syla Swords | G

Michigan guard Syla Swords brings the ball up the court during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Michigan and Iowa State at Purcell Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters what an awesome name. Syla Swords has been great this season. As the Wolverines second-leading scorer this season she is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% from the field. In her last game against Nebraska she was able to score a 28 points.

Earlier this season, against No. 1 UCONN , she was able to score a season-high of 29. It is clear that Swords is a big game player, meaning we could see a flurry of points against the Bruins. That being said, either of UCLA's guards needs to play their best defense of the season.

Te'Yala Delfosse | G

Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Te'Yala Delfosse (33) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Te'Yala Delfosse has had a very good sophmore outing this season. She is averaging 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, while shooting a scortching 53.3% from the field. While nothing really pops out, she has provided very good shooting, that could hurt UCLA in a game set to be a shoot-out.

Gabriela Jaquez will most likley be tasked with slowing down Delfosse. Both are very tall at the guard position, meaning this could be a blood bath. Her 5.0 rebounds per game could potentially turn the tide in a game set to be this close.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game could be the last real benchmark for UCLA before they enter the NCAA tournament. According to ESPN Analytics, UCLA only has a 62.7% chance of winning. While good odds, it is the lowest winning percentage in a while.

