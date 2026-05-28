Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Aces vs. Wings on Thursday)

A massive WNBA slate is set for Thursday, May 28, as four of the best teams in the league all take the floor.

The night begins with MVP candidates Paige Bueckers and A’ja Wilson going head-to-head, as the Dallas Wings look for their fifth win of the 2026 season. Dallas is just 1-2 at home, and oddsmakers have set it as a small underdog against the defending champs.

Then, the late game on Thursday features Caitlin Clark and the surging Indiana Fever, who have won three games in a row heading into this matchup with the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries have the best net rating in the WNBA, and they’re coming off a blowout win against the Connecticut Sun earlier this week.

I’m eyeing two bets for Thursday’s action, including a player prop for Clark. The star guard has been an elite passer in her WNBA career, and she may be undervalued against this Golden State defense.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 22-13 (+4.98 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 197-177-2 (+7.88 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Aces-Dallas Wings OVER 175.5 (-110)

Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-136)

Las Vegas Aces-Dallas Wings OVER 175.5 (-110)

The OVER has hit in just two of the Wings’ seven games this season, but I’m not going to read too much into that trend.

These teams are No. 2 (Las Vegas) and No. 5 (Dallas) in offensive rating this season, and the Aces are the No. 2 team in the league in pace.

A’ja Wilson and company have scored at least 85 points in all but one game this season, and they are the No. 2 team in effective field goal percentage.

While the Wings have played at a much slower pace in the 2026 season than they did in 2025, they are still a potent offensive team, averaging 84.8 points per game. The Aces lead the WNBA in points per game, averaging over 94 per night.

If these teams reach their season averages, it would blow past this total, and it’s worth noting that they combined for 184 points in a preseason game where many of the stars played limited minutes.

I’ll trust both offenses on Thursday, as neither team is in the top six in the league in defensive rating so far in 2026.

Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-136)

This season, Clark is averaging 9.0 assists per game, picking up at least nine dimes in each of the last four games she’s played in.

The star guard averages 8.6 assists per game for her career, so a season where she pushes double-digit assists certainly isn’t out of the question.

The Fever and Valkyries play very different styles – Indiana is No. 1 in pace while Golden State is No. 15 – but the Valkyries still rank fifth in the league in opponent assists per game. So, if Indiana is able to push the pace, some of Golden State’s defensive numbers may take a hit.

Clark has 10 or more assists in two of her last four games, so I think she’s a pretty valuable bet at this line on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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