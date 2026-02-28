Why UCLA’s Season Comes Down to Core Trio

After two very impressive wins over USC and Illinois, the Bruins must keep their foot on the gas if they want to secure a strong seed in the NCAA Tournament.

These final three games of UCLA’s season will ultimately dictate how things unfold in March. Wins over Minnesota, Nebraska and USC could be the difference between facing a top-seven seed or falling into a much more difficult No. 9 seed position. For that reason, UCLA’s core players must deliver.

Donovan Dent | G

The first player to watch is Donovan Dent . When he is playing at a high level, he is UCLA’s most impactful player. Over the last two games, he has been outstanding, totaling 44 points and 22 assists with zero turnovers. While his scoring has been impressive, his ball security has been even more valuable.

If Dent can maintain this level of production against Minnesota, UCLA should be in a strong position to win a game that is projected to be close. The Bruins are favored by just 1.5 points, which is surprising given their recent performances. That margin highlights how important Dent’s consistency will be.

Skyy Clark | G

Skyy Clark is another key factor. His performance against USC was underwhelming, as he finished with just four points on 2-of-4 shooting. The main issue was his lack of involvement in the offense. Moving forward, Clark must find ways to create opportunities for himself.

If Clark can get going from beyond the arc, UCLA’s offense becomes much more dangerous. However, his success is tied to shot volume and how the offense flows through him. With the team still adjusting after his return from injury, finding that balance will be critical against Minnesota.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Eric Dailey Jr . also struggled against USC, finishing with one point and one rebound in 18 minutes. That performance came just one game after he scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds against Illinois. His inconsistency remains a concern.

Against Minnesota, Dailey Jr.’s rebounding will be crucial. If he can secure at least seven rebounds, UCLA will be in a much better position. His scoring is important, but controlling the glass in a close game could be the deciding factor. If he cannot deliver in that area, the Bruins risk falling behind early.

Each of these three players brings a different strength — Dent as a facilitator, Clark as a scorer and Dailey Jr. as a rebounder. If all three can play to their strengths, UCLA should be able to handle Minnesota. However, if even one of them falls short, this game could become much tighter than expected.

