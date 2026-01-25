Social Media Rides Rollercoaster In Northwestern Victory

The Bruins had one of the biggest upsets in the nation when they beat the #4 ranked Purdue Boilermakers 69-67, and to prove the win wasn't a fluke they would need to win their next few games.

Their first opportunity to win would come against the Northwestern Wildcats, a game that UCLA was expected to dominate in every way.

Yet the game actually ended up being much closer than that, and the Bruins gave social media a rollercoaster of a game to watch.

The Rollercoaster Game Against Northwestern: 1st Half

It was the first game at home for the Bruins against the Wildcats, and it took the team a few minutes to get warmed up and continue getting used to the home crowd again after their long series of road trips.

Because of that the game started off close, with the Bruins leading by a lone point with 15 minutes left in the first half despite some lackluster play from Northwestern.

brick city from Northwestern rn



if UCLA could just land these open looks this game would be blown open already — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) January 24, 2026

Not much offense here for UCLA. Might need some going forward. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 24, 2026

However, after the slow start the Bruins made themselves the first team to pick things up and they started to score left and right.

The fire came mostly from Tyler Bilodeau, who has recently been social media's favorite player to root from the Bruins because of his great play every game.

UCLA typically messy defensively. Guys are playing hard tho. And Bilodeau is a monster — Ethan (@ESabro3) January 24, 2026

There were concerns as the game went on though regardless of the growing lead from the Bruins because of many missed shots from the free throw line.

UCLA 3 for 7 from the foul line at home. Why is every Mick Cronin team so bad at foul shooting? Genuinely wondering. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 24, 2026

The issues were put on the back burner as the Bruins began to pull away with the game nearing the end of the first half.

Their lead grew to ten points, 41-31, by the time the half ended, and although they could have been much better they still were doing enough to please much of their viewers online.

Rip northwestern +8.5.



UCLA just has to much talent for them — Lets - cry (@BmoreFAN69) January 24, 2026

The Rollercoaster Game Against Northwestern: 2nd Half

While the scares in the first half were small they were already enough for social media to not want anymore, or to expect any more scares because of the Bruins ten point lead.

The second half actually started very controlled for UCLA, and social media seemed to be certain their Bruins would win as the lead grew to 16 and they watched as the in person fans gave UCLA another advantage besides the lead.

UCLA fans are ruthlessly chanting "airball" at Jayden Reid every time he touches the ball.



Now that he is at the line, it is nonstop — Kamran Nia (@kamran_nia) January 25, 2026

UCLA student section cheering airball anytime Jayden Reid touches the ball 😭😭😭 I lowkey feel bad — 🐻 (@HOODIRUSS) January 25, 2026

Unfortunately for the fans and for UCLA, the ruthless nature of the crowd began to turn the game into Northwestern's favor, as they got riled up to defend their teammate.

The game suddenly started to get close and the Wildcats were within six at one point, on fire, and threatening to upset the Bruins who had seemed invincible not long before.

Ucla melting down — Snowman Sports (@snowman_sports) January 25, 2026

Do the 'Cats have a comeback in them?



They appear fired up as they've cut this UCLA lead down to 6 points with 2:50 remaining 👀 — Kamran Nia (@kamran_nia) January 25, 2026

Thankfully for the Bruins, the team was able to get their act together and hold out for a 71-64 victory, a win that was great to have but came with serious concerns for the team.

UCLA's lack of offense is going to be the end of me. — FC (@fcost) January 25, 2026

Not the cleanest 2nd half of basketball ever, but a win is a win! Good week of UCLA Basketball #GoBruins https://t.co/I47vNhvlrx — GZA ティッカー (@GzaOnAir) January 25, 2026

Didn’t like how UCLA let Northwestern come back to cut the lead to 6 pts but the Bruins got the win and that’s all that matters. Next stop: Eugene ✈️ — Revival (@Aristocracy16_) January 25, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .