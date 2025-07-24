UCLA Softball Adds 4 Transfers This Week
UCLA softball added four transfers to bolster a squad that had a deep run in the 2025 Women's College World Series -- Mia Phillips, Sydney Somerdike, Soo-Jin Berry and Brynne Nally.
In statements released by UCLA Athletics, the transfers were welcomed and introduced to Westwood.
On Phillips:
"Phillips started all 58 games for the Bears last season and posted a .315 batting average (53-for-168), .343 on-base percentage and .506 slugging percentage. She finished as the team-leader in triples with five in addition to hitting 10 doubles and four home runs while recording 33 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Phillips was 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts and fielded for a .949 percentage (178 TC, 9 E).
"A native of San Jose, Calif., Phillips prepped at Hollister High School where she was a CIF NorCal Division I champion as a junior and CIF Central Coast Section Open Division champion as a senior. Phillips was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State First Team her final two years. She was also named the Pacific Coast Athletic League (PCAL) Gabilan Division MVP her senior year and made the All-PCAL First Team three times."
On Somerdike:
"Somerndike totaled a 4-2 record and 4.26 ERA over 46.0 innings while battling through injury in her three years at Arizona. She saw her most extensive action in her true freshman season in 2023, compiling a 4.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts and 45.1 innings across seven starts and 15 relief appearances. The top performance of her college career thus far came in a relief outing at No. 7 Arkansas on Feb. 23, 2023 when she spotted 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing only three baserunners to earn a victory.
"Somerndike appeared in just two games last season and missed all of 2024 due to injury. In addition to earning Gatorade State Player of the Year honors, Somerndike was named an All-American by MaxPreps (Second Team) and Extra Inning Softball (First Team) while helping Villa Park to a runner-up finish in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game in 2021. She held a no-hitter through 4.1 innings in the title contest. Somerndike ended her junior campaign with a 24-2 mark in the circle with 323 strikeouts in 157.0 innings pitched through 26 games. One of the greatest players in school history, Somerndike's No. 12 was retired by Villa Park in February 2024."
On Berry:
"Berry started all 88 games of her Iowa career, posting a .330 batting average (91-for-276), .395 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage. She has led the Hawkeyes in RBIs in each of the last two seasons with 33 as a sophomore in 2025 and 26 as a freshman in 2024. Berry totaled 10 home runs, 18 doubles, four triples, 59 runs batted in and 54 runs scored over her two seasons at Iowa.
"Berry was named to the NFCA All-Midwest Region Second Team last season after leading Iowa in home runs (9), slugging percentage (.589), RBIs (33) and doubles (11). She finished her sophomore campaign with a .335 batting average (53-for-158) and helped Iowa to a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference standings with a 35-18 record, including a 15-7 mark in conference play. Berry's top performance as a Hawkeye came against UCLA last season on March 23 when she recorded the first two-homer game of her career to lead Iowa to a 7-4 upset victory over the Bruins."
On Nally:
"Nally finished her debut season at Long Beach State with a 6-6 record, 3.22 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 74.0 innings in 12 starts and nine relief appearances. She struck out 49 batters while limiting opponents to a .245 batting average. Nally notched the first complete-game victory of her career against Utah on Feb. 21 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, giving up just one run on five hits and three walks.
"Nally also starred in a high-leverage relief situation in the first week of the season against then-No. 2 Oklahoma. In a 0-0 ballgame, Nally struck out four Sooners, including Kasidi Pickering and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, and worked around six baserunners over 2.2 scoreless innings. Nally was named All-CIF in her last three seasons at Pacifica and was honored as the Empire League Pitcher of the Year for all four years of her high school career."
The lady Bruins are looking to make an even deeper run under coach Kelly Inouye-Perez next season.
