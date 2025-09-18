Struggling NFL Coach Could Be the Bruins Next Head Coach
After firing Deshaun Foster just three weeks into the 2025 campaign after a grueling loss to New Mexico, the Bruins are hopeful that their next coach will make a splash in Pasadena.
In my last article, I mentioned the possibility of the Bruins looking to grab a big-name coach in Dan Mullen. Nothing is stopping them from inquiring about someone bigger: NFL head coach Mike McDaniel.
Just like UCLA, the Miami Dolphins have struggled to get anything going to start the NFL season. After failing to make the playoffs last season and so far not showing any improvements, McDaniel is on the hot seat.
In 2023, the Dolphins had the best offense in the league; the year prior, they finished 6th. McDaniel was able to revolutionize pre-snap motions, completely changing how NFL offenses operate. Because of this, McDaniel has cemented himself as one of the brightest minds in the NFL.
In the three seasons as the Dolphins coach, he was able to lead them to a 28-23 record. He made the playoffs in his first two years. However, he was unable to come up with a win in either of those playoff appearances.
Last season, the Dolphins struggled to be the high-powered offense that they were known for. The Dolphins finished 22nd in offensive production. Missing the playoffs and not living up to expectations, the pressure for McDaniel to perform this season is on.
The Bruins need a coach who will completely change the culture, just like McDaniel did when he signed with the Dolphins. A high-powered offense combined with a likable personality is something the Bruins can really benefit from right now.
McDaniel would not just bring a good scheme with him. He would also be bringing his name as a renowned NFL coach. Recruiting would be easy, with a big school and an established coach. The ceiling is the sky for the Bruins if they can pull this off.
With Nico Iamaleava potentially leaving next year, the quarterback position looks daunting for the Bruins. While that would be the case with any other coach, McDaniel has shown that he can make average QBs look good.
His ability to develop Tua Tagovailoa over the last three years is a very notable feat. Before McDaniel, Tagovailoa was a below-average QB, but he has become one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks.
If McDaniel can do the same with UCLA, the program can really do a 180. In an ever-increasing competitive BIG 10, UCLA needs a coach who knows how to win and develop players in the long run.
While McDaniel doesn't have many Los Angeles connections, he probably wants to coach in a warm weather state.
It is still uncertain to see what the young head coach will do. If McDaniel is fired, he may still look for employment in the NFL as an offensive coordinator or as a head coach on a different team. But if he decides to go the college route, it may offer a chance to rebuild his reputation.
The Bruins' situation isn't necessarily desirable; however, they remain a big-name team in a huge market. This could be attractive to McDaniel.
