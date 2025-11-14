Three Ohio State Defenders Who Could Ruin UCLA’s Upset Bid
UCLA will travel to Columbus this weekend to face No. 1 Ohio State, a daunting matchup with postseason stakes on the line. Standing in their way is the top-ranked team in the nation—arguably the most formidable challenge on their remaining schedule.
We previously discussed how dangerous the Ohio State offense is, but now it is time to examine what Jerry Neuheisel needs to look out for. The Buckeyes have proven to be just as dangerous on defense this season.
1. Caden Curry | Defensive Line
The Buckeyes' leader in sacks this season has been Caden Curry, who has been the heart of the defense to this point. Against UCLA, Curry will be doing everything to disrupt Nico Iamaleava
This season, Curry has totaled 34 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and 27 pressures across just 296 snaps. Despite his production, he’s been overshadowed by his offensive counterparts, even though he’s a key reason for Ohio State’s overall success.
Curry has the opportunity to really give the UCLA offense a hard time. One of the Bruins' most significant issues this season has been their offensive line, which has hindered the run game's effectiveness. This is an area Curry will capitalize on.
2. Caleb Downs | Defensive Back
One of the biggest threats Iamaleava must account for in the passing game is star defensive back Caleb Downs. He has proven himself to be a sure-fire first-round pick, bolstered by his selection as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.
This season, Downs has recorded two interceptions, 43 tackles (28 solo), four pass breakups, and three tackles for loss. The tape tells the story — Downs can flat-out play.
Neuheisel needs to figure out ways to keep the ball away from Downs. The hard-hitting safety will be looking for any opportunity to derail the Bruins' offense.
3. Arvell Reese | Defensive Line
On the other side of Caden Curry is a game wrecker just as prominent, Arvell Reese. In the last four games alone, Reese has gotten home 3.5 times, leading the Buckeyes in sacks during this stretch.
Reese ranks second on the team in sacks this season, nipping at Curry’s heels with 6.5. He’s also totaled 55 tackles (29 solo) and two passes defended, rounding out a highly productive campaign.
Dealing with Curry is one thing, but having to worry about Reese on the other side will make things much harder for the Bruins to be productive in this game. The Bruins' run game needs to be prevalent in this game to make it close; this will be a difficult task.
The Bruins and Jerry Neuheisel will have their work cut out for them. After a shaky performance against Nebraska, it will be a miracle if the Bruins can figure out how to keep their bowl game hopes alive against Ohio State.
