Three Ohio State Offensive Weapons UCLA Must Contain
UCLA is off to Columbus to take on the No.1 country in the nation, Ohio State. The Bruins have faced off against a similar team of this magnitude in Indiana, but this week the stakes are even higher.
After losing to Nebraska on Nov.8, the Bruins must win out to be bowl eligible this season. While an upset is unlikely, keeping this game close could be key in determining if Tim Skipper could be returning as UCLA's head coach next season.
One of the biggest reasons Ohio State sits at No. 1 is the sheer explosiveness of its offense. UCLA will have its hands full on Saturday, tasked with slowing down some of the premier playmakers in all of college football.
1. Jeremiah Smith | Wide Receiver
UCLA is burdened with defending one of the nation’s top Heisman contenders, along with the frontrunner for the Fred Biletnikoff Award in Jeremiah Smith. Smith is also the fastest player in Ohio State history to record 25 touchdowns, achieving this milestone in just 25 games.
Smith has been nearly unstoppable this season, recording 65 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over his last two games alone, he’s posted 16 receptions for 260 yards and three scores—one of the most impressive stretches of play by any receiver in college football.
The good news for UCLA is that they have performed well against their opponents' No.1 receivers. Most notable was Elijah Sarratt of Indiana, where the Bruins were able to hold him to two catches on just six yards. There might be a sliver of hope in slowing down Smith.
2. Bo Jackson | Running Back
Not the Raiders legend Bo Jackson—but Ohio State’s Bo Jackson, a running back who’s proving to be just as dangerous in his own right. The Buckeye running back has been the backbone of a deadly Ohio State offense this season. Leading the Buckeyes in all rushing categories this season.
This season, Jackson has rushed for 613 yards on 95 carries, two touchdowns, as well as a staggering 6.5 yards per attempt so far. His efforts have made Ohio State easily one of the most productive offenses this season.
UCLA's Achilles heel this season has been its lackluster run defense. This was shown during the Nebraska matchup, when the Bruins allowed Emmett Johnson to put up 129 rushing yards on 28 carries. UCLA needs to figure out how to slow down the run fast, or it will be a long Saturday.
3. Julian Sayin | Quarterback
Alongside Jeremiah Smith in the Heisman race is star quarterback Julian Sayin, who has been every bit as impressive. Over his last three games alone, he’s thrown for 1,012 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception.
This season, Sayin has tallied 2,491 passing yards, 24 touchdowns (fourth in the nation), and four interceptions. Against Big Ten opponents alone, he has put up 1,712 and 16 touchdowns, and one interception.
The Bruins will need to throw everything they have at slowing down the sophomore quarterback if they hope to keep this game competitive. UCLA held its own earlier this season against Fernando Mendoza—another Heisman-caliber talent—but Sayin is an entirely different challenge.
If UCLA can keep the game close it might be considered a moral victory, but those don't count in the Big Ten. If UCLA is able to contain this star powered offense, there might be a chance to keep their bowl game hopes alive.
