Three Overreactions from UCLA’s Nebraska Loss
UCLA's path to a bowl game is seemingly over after losing 28-21 to Nebraska, in a game that felt one-sided from the start. UCLA will need to regroup quickly and prepare for its showdown against No. 1 Ohio State.
There are plenty of things to discuss from the game, but here are three major overreactions about this new-look Bruins team.
1. Neuheisel's Magic Has Run Out
A significant reason for the resurgence of UCLA after the team announced the firing of DeShaun Foster was the change in offensive coordinator for the Bruins. UCLA's offense was non-existent under Tino Sunseri. That's where Neuheisel came in. It's starting to look like Jerry won't have a role next season.
Neuheisel stunned the nation in his debut against Penn State. He made Nico Iamaleava look like a Heisman contender after the quarterback accounted for five touchdowns throughout the game. We figured we would see more of that, but we haven't.
UCLA's offense against Nebraska looked terrible. Nico Iamaleava was the only reason the Bruins were still in the game. Poorly timed play calling in second and third-down situations, along with a lack of a passing game, plagued the Bruins. Iamaleava was forced to run more than he has of late to keep the Bruins competitive.
2. Gilmer isn't the No.1 Guy Anymore
Besides Rico Flores Jr, the Bruins receivers didn't show up vs Nebraska, and haven't at all in the last few games. The receiver room is filled with talent with names like Kwazi Gilmer, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, and Mikey Matthews, who just haven't been there for Iamaleava during the final stretch of the season.
Gilmer, the supposed WR1 for the team, has only caught three passes for 26 yards in the last two games. Not the production you want from your top receiver.
Outside of Gilmer, there has been much noise, either. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala did show flashes in the Maryland game, but outside of that, nothing. It is clear what the Bruins need to target in the incoming portal class.
3. Anthony Frias is the Truth
Anthony Frias II has been the Bruins' most dynamic playmaker as of late. This season, he is averaging 9.7 yards per carry. And has tacked on two touchdowns so far.
It is no mystery that the Bruins' backfield has gone through lots of change this season, with a new back getting more touches week to week. The only one who hasn't seen an uptick in carries is Frias.
Against Nebraska, he had one touch that would result in a touchdown. The talent is there; Neuheisel needs to figure out how to utilize him better. If used right, Frias could be a game-changer during UCLA's grueling final stretch.
UCLA has a lot to clean up before their matchup with No.1 Ohio State, if there is any hope for a competitive showing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.