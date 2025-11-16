Three-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Details his UCLA Visit
Early National Signing Day may be less than a month away, but UCLA general manager Khary Darlington and the rest of the Bruins’ recruiting staff are still working to add a few more prospects to their 2026 class.
The Bruins have their eyes on several flip targets and uncommitted prospects in the class, including a three-star offensive lineman who recently detailed his trip to Westwood for UCLA's game against Nebraska last weekend.
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Details UCLA Recruitment and Visit
On November 9, UCLA on SI reported that Ammon Alexander, a three-star interior offensive lineman prospect from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, would be on campus for an official visit with the Bruins for their game against Nebraska.
Alexander is one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen remaining in the 2026 class. The Bruins were the first Power Four school to offer him on Oct 4. After he visited UCLA, he spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about the trip and his overall recruitment process with the program.
The young offensive lineman told Biggins that the visit went really well, and he not only liked the football aspect of the trip, but he also liked what he saw for UCLA as a University.
- “I had a great visit,” Alexander said. “I was able to tour a lot of their facilities, and I was very impressed with their engineering buildings, which is what I plan to major in.
Alexander also explained that he spent the majority of his time in Westwood with Bruins' recruiting analyst Aaron Brin, but he also had the opportunity to spend time with Darlington.
- “Aaron Brin was the coach I spent the most time with but I was also able to meet Khary Darlington and they’re both great guys who really care about the players and want to develop them as much as they can," Alexander told Biggins.
In terms of where the Bruins stand in Alexander's recruitment, he explained that he likes what UCLA offers, both as a school and a football program. He also noted that the people are what make UCLA so high on his list.
- “UCLA is a great school and program and they are a very big option for me,” Alexander told Biggins. “I think it’s important to choose a program for the school itself, rather than just for the coaches. “That’s especially true in this day and age with so much turnover. The guys at UCLA are great coaches and great people and I have a lot of interest for sure.”
While the Bruins rank high on his list, Alexander is also being pursued by other programs. He's expected to be on campus at BYU this weekend for an official visit with the Cougars. After his trip to Provo, he'll start thinking about his decision.
Alexander would be a great addition to UCLA's 2026 class as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,460 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 127 offensive tackle, and the No. 22 prospect from Arizona.
Time will tell if he ends up committing to UCLA, but the Bruins have certainly established themselves as a favorite to win Alexander's recruitment.
