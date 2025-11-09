UCLA Hosts Top Uncommitted 2026 Offensive Lineman
Following the firing of former head coach DeShaun Foster, UCLA general manager Khary Darlington and the Bruins’ recruiting staff have done a fantastic job of rebuilding the program’s 2026 class, securing commitments from four prospects in the last month.
The Bruins looked to carry that momentum into this weekend during their game against Nebraska, as they hosted one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the 2026 class for an official visit (OV) in Westwood.
Which Uncommitted 2026 Offensive Lineman is Visiting UCLA?
Ammon Alexander, a three-star offensive tackle from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, will be in Westwood on Saturday for an OV with UCLA.
247Sports' composite rankings list Alexander as the No. 1,460 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 127 offensive tackle, and the No. 22 prospect from Arizona. He's the fourth-highest-rated offensive tackle left in the cycle, who has yet to commit to a school.
Before the 2025 season started, Alexander was a relatively underrecruited prospect, only picking up offers from Cornell, Georgetown, and Southern Utah. However, since September, his recruitment has gained momentum, with offers from UCLA, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Navy, and BYU.
On Oct 4, UCLA became the first Power Four school to offer him, shortly after he took a gameday visit to Westwood for the Bruins' game against Penn State.
Darlington and his staff have been pursuing him ever since, and UCLA is the first program to host Alexander on an OV, which could give them a chance to secure a commitment from him before he has the opportunity to look at other schools.
UCLA currently only has three offensive linemen committed to their 2026 class, so Alexander could prove to be a big-time addition. It's unknown when the young offensive tackle will make a decision, but with this being his second trip to Westwood this fall, the Bruins appear to have a strong chance to land him.
It's far from a guarantee that UCLA will win Alexander's recruitment, but with a strong visit, they certainly increase their odds of adding another commit to their 2026 class.
