UCLA Football: Division II Coach Reportedly Resigns to Join DeShaun Foster's Staff
Former Division II football head coach Mike Babcock has resigned from coaching at McKendree University and is reportedly expected to join the UCLA football coach under DeShaun Foster's staff, according to Football Scoop's Doug Samuels. He is taking on a role as a special assistant to head coach Foster. The expected hiring comes after the NCAA removed limits for coaching staff.
McKendree University announced the resignation of Babcock in a press release on Tuesday while announcing that Jason Rejfek has taken over as the team's interim head coach. Babcock was the head coach at McKendree for a decade from 2013-23, posting a 58-52 overall record and a 43-31 record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Babcock has personal ties to the Bruins and Foster having played linebacker for the Bruins from 1997-99. Following the 1999 season, he took on a coaching role at UCLA, becoming a graduate assistant in 2000. He later worked as a linebackers coach for the Bruins from 2001-02, a defensive line coach for UCLA in 2003, and the team's offensive line coach in 2004.
Babcock and Foster crossed over during their initial times at UCLA. Foster was a running back for the team from 1998-01. The duo were teammates for two seasons, and Babcock was a coach for Foster's final two seasons at UCLA.
Following his coaching start with the Bruins, Babcock became the offensive line, tight end, and special teams coach for Colorado for two seasons. He became the tight ends coach at the University of San Diego, and then the quarterbacks coach at Colorado State University Pueblo before taking on a head coaching position at McKendree.
Babcock would add a coach to the staff with prior head coaching experience, as Foster took over the position with no prior experience as coordinator or head coach.
The 45-year-old joins a coaching staff that already features associate head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and safeties coach Brian Norwood, offensive line coach Juan Castillo, wide receivers coach Erik Frazier, tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, running backs coach Marcus Thomas, defensive line and outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr., quarterbacks coach Ted White, and special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield.
Babcock would join the Bruins just a month before the Bruins' season debut on Aug. 31 in Hawaii. Two weeks later, the Bruins will make their Big Ten football debut when they host Indiana.