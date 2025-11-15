UCLA Rises to Occasion, Drops Thriller to No. 5 Arizona
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins shook off some early season concerns and rose to the occasion against rival No. 5 Arizona in the Intuit Dome for the Hall of Fame Classic, but lost in thrilling fashion, 69-65.
Many were dubious on the Bruins because of their early-season struggles against middling teams like Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the year, but they initiated the intensity and rode with one of the nation's best all game.
Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso erupted for 20 points on 4-of-7 from deep off the bench, keeping Arizona's momentum steady amid struggling performances from Koa Peat (seven points, six turnovers) and Brayden Burries (five points, 1-9 FG).
UCLA center Xavier Booker was the most impactful player on the floor for early stretches of the game, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds, but senior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the source of intensity, posting 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Star point guard Donovan Dent struggled from the field again in this early season, scoring just 11 points on 5-of-16 from the field, but adding on eight assists and remaining a steady presence for UCLA.
The story of the night was physicality and winning on the margins, and the Bruins set the tone physically and did everything right on the margins, the Wildcats just executed more down the stretch.
UCLA returns on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to take on Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets for the Empire Classic in Pauley Pavilion.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 25-58 (43%) FG, 9-17 (53%) 3PT, 6-8 (75%) FT
Arizona: 26-55 (47%) FG, 6-19 (32%) 3PT, 11-15 (73%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: `9 defensive, 9 offensive, 28 total
Arizona: 24 defensive, 11 offensive, 35 total
Assists:
UCLA: 15
Arizona: 16
Defensive:
UCLA: 4 steals, 3 blocks
Arizona: 7 steals, 3 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 16 turnovers (19 points off tov), 5 fast break points, 20 points in the paint, Largest lead: 10
Arizona: 15 turnovers (22 points off tov), 10 fastbreak points, 38 points in the paint, Largest lead: 7
