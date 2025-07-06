EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Terrance Warren Breaks Down His Bruins' Offer
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting the best of the best no matter where they reside. This includes the state of Georgia, where a large majority of talented prospects play high school football. In fact, the state of Georgia is easily within the top-five most talented states when it comes to not only football, but high school sports as a whole.
The state produced many of the UCLA Bruins targets, including a target that they have for the offensive line. This target being Carver High School football star Terrance Warren III. Warren is an offensive lineman from the state of Georgia, who currently attends Carver High School in Columbus.
Warren is one of the better prospects in the country, and has received plenty of attention from top schools across the country. Some of these schools consist of teams from down south, but he holds offers from all over.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI about his offer from the UCLA Bruins and so many more key details in his recruitrment.
"The UCLA offer was a surprise for me, but it’s good to see me becoming known on the West Coast," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The talented prospect detailed how he is looking into the coaching relationships and not the money factor. He goes more into detail with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I’m looking to build a relationship with anyone that comes my way because money is good but I want to really know the real," the talented prospect stated when expressing how crucial staff relationships are in his recruitment.
Will the offensive lineman target visit the UCLA Bruins or will he hold out?
"I don’t know yet, but if I do I am sure I will enjoy it."
There are many programs that have started to stand out for the talented Bruins prospect. This includes the North Carolina Tar Heels.
"Some schools that stand out to me are Memphis, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Ohio State because those are the schools that have been on point with recruiting me."
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins?
"When I hear UCLA, I think of California, the bright sun, and overall a good atmosphere."
