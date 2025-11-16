What Tim Skipper Said After UCLA's 48-10 Loss to Ohio State
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.
Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.
The Bruins host Washington for their final game at the Rose Bowl this season (and possibly ever) on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Below is a transcript of interim coach Tim Skipper's full postgame press conference.
On the week leading up to Iamaleava not playing
“In the beginning of the work week, he was not feeling well. He was out there and couldn’t stay out there, so he went in and we did all the tests and things like that and he came back diagnosed with a concussion. He went into concussion protocol and he just never cleared out of that. He wasn’t able to go today.”
On Iamaleava's status going forward
“He’s with the doctors, so they tell me what’s going on. He’ll just be day-to-day and those things are tricky. Until they clear him, he is out.”
On when Duncan found out he was starting
“We practiced last night and going into it, Nico wasn’t cleared so then Luke knew he was ready to roll. So, when we did our mock game last night, he was the starting quarterback.”
On gameplan for Duncan
“He had his little package of plays we had for him. We tried to get him going, get a little ease into the game. This is his first career start right here in the Horseshoe. As the game went, he got more and more comfortable. That’s what I was proud to see of him. That’s a tough deal and just proud of that kid for fighting. He never blinked an eye and just kept going moving forward. He’ll build off of that.”
On advice he gave Duncan
“I gave him the best advice ever. Just throw the ball at our color jersey. That’s all I told him.”
On defense's performance
“I like how we came out of halftime. I think the guys were fighting, we got some stops. We came out of the locker room, the energy levels were good in the locker room, all that good stuff. Playing the No. 1 team in the country, you’re fighting for everything. I thought the guys fought, they got the best of us and we just have to move on from here.”
On level of straining and starting quickly
“That’s the name of the game, right? I’ll say this, Ohio State was straining. They were doing a good job of that. But it was a battle for us. It is what it is. But there was no quit. That’s what I’m going to say. There was no quit. The guys fought until the end.”
On if Duncan's performance provided confidence moving forward
“He’s working like everybody else. He’s been working since I’ve been in this seat here. If he has to go, we’re ready to roll, he’ll go. But we’re going to get through today and we’ll get through the week and see where we’re at.”
On Ohio State's kick return touchdown
“So, we kind of kicked it in the corner, they returned it back to the field and our guys got pinned over there in the corner and it was just free racing. I think it was a no-DNA touchdown; I don’t think anyone touched him. We just had to get it corrected on the sideline. We have to recognize the blocks and counter them. We didn’t do a good job of that and it was 88 and out the gate.”
