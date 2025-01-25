Betts, Rice Continue to Power UCLA's Perfect Run
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team continued its undefeated season on Thursday night, defeating Rutgers, 84-66. The Bruins (19-0, 7-0) showcased their dominance once again, marking their 18th consecutive double-digit victory and solidifying their perfect record in conference play.
Junior center Lauren Betts delivered another masterful performance, tallying 25 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. The 6-foot-7 center secured her 12th double-double of the season, further cementing her role as a cornerstone for UCLA.
Junior guard Kiki Rice added her own double-double, contributing 10 points and tying her season-high with 10 assists.
After the game, Betts spoke about the team’s emphasis on mental health and personal growth, a cornerstone of UCLA’s program.
“One of the reasons I wanted to come here is because I’m surrounded by such a great group of staff,” Betts said. “They understand how we are as people beyond basketball. They respect that there are times when we’re tired and mentally, we might not be able to do it. Taking that time to take care of ourselves and prioritize our mental well-being is super important.”
Betts also reflected on her role as a representative of women’s basketball, inspired by her childhood idol, WNBA star Aliyah Boston.
“Growing up, my favorite player to watch was Aliyah Boston. She’s just a baller,” Betts said. “Posts don’t always get recognized in the game, and she’s been such a great example of someone I want to look and play like. Her strength and skill set are incredible, and she’s someone I’ve admired since I was in middle school.”
For Rice, the game also highlighted the importance of the sport’s growing popularity.
“I remember growing up, I didn’t know much about the WNBA or who the best players were,” Rice said. “Now, it’s incredible to see so many young girls know about women’s college basketball and pro women’s basketball. The fan support is amazing, and it makes the game so fun. Playing in sold-out arenas this year has been incredible.”
Rice acknowledged the challenges of the Bruins’ grueling schedule, including long road trips, but praised the team’s resilience.
“We’re figuring out the mix of downtime and time together as a team,” she said. “It’s definitely challenging, but I think we’re doing a good job of handling it.”
With their victory over Rutgers, UCLA’s focus now shifts to a top-10 matchup against No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. The game at XFINITY Center will test the Bruins’ road mettle and provide another opportunity for this team to solidify its championship aspirations.
As they continue their remarkable season, the Bruins are not just playing for banners and accolades — they are representing the growth of women’s basketball and inspiring the next generation of players and fans.
