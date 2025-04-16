UCLA Senior Forward to Return for Sixth Year
The UCLA Bruins will be retaining one of their top starting talents for the 2025-26 season as fifth-year senior forward Angela Dugalic is returning to UCLA for her sixth and final season of collegiate play. She announced her return on social media on Monday.
As Dugalic stated in her social media post, she was able to come back for her fifth and now sixth seasons due to the extra eligibility from the Covid season as well as a redshirt status for her junior year. The Bruins retaining Dugalic for one final run at a national title is monumental for their success.
After starting her career with the Oregon Ducks and transferring after one season, Dugalic has been a three-year Bruin, sitting out the 2022-23 seasons with her redshirt. Her last two seasons in Westwood have been stellar as the Bruins will luckily keep her in next year's rotation as a likely starter.
Dugalic started 34 of 35 games this season for the No. 1 ranked Bruins, averaging 7.4 points on 42.7% shooting with 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. At 6-4, Dugalic is a prototypical post player, but has the ability to shoot from deep, going 34.8% from 3 last year.
With All-American senior center Lauren Betts returning for her senior season along with her younger sister, five-star freshman power forward Sienna Betts, the post play for head coach Cori Close's team next season is going to be nothing short of dominant.
Looking around next year's Bruins team, there is a copious amount of experience and depth. They are most likely going to bring back four of their starting five from this past season, all of which will be seniors. Betts and Dugalic will again play alongside veteran guards, KiKi Rice and Gabriela Jaquez.
Experience is going to be a major focus for this year as the Bruins are hungry for an even deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. After a 34-point blowout loss to the eventual national champions, UConn Huskies, bringing back as many players as possible that suffered that loss is crucial.
Dugalic will be laying it all on the line along with many of her teammates as they all realize it is their last chance as players to get the job done and hoist a national title. This group has been projected to start the 2025-'26 season as the No. 1 ranked team, looking to live up to the expectations.
