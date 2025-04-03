Bruins' Top Signee Sienna Betts Wins Another Major Award
It seems that with every passing day, 2025 five-star power forward Sienna Betts is winning another award. After Monday night's McDonald's All American Game, Betts was named the MVP of the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. She is going to be something special in Westwood.
Betts led the West squad to a 104-82 win over the East at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She was grabbing offensive rebounds for second-chance points, posting up for buckets, and knocking down a sweet fadeaway jumper that will certainly be featured next season.
Betts joins two of her future teammates, junior guards KiKi Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, as winners of the award. Rice and Jaquez were co-MVPs in 2022 and will be seniors next year as Betts enters her freshman season. UCLA will have three McDonald's All American MVPs on next year's roster.
Betts was regarded as the best player in the country this season, taking home the Morgan Wooten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year Award, earlier this week. She averaged a double-double at 23.5 points and 16.5 rebounds in her final season at Grandview High School (CO.).
The Aurora, Colorado native is ranked the No. 1 prospect at her position and in the state while being the No. 2 overall recruit in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. She led her high school to their fifth state title since 2017, earning another double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
Betts is also the younger sister of current Bruin junior center Lauren Betts, who just took home the National Defensive Player of the Year Award and is leading this current team to their first-ever Final Four appearance. The two sisters will play together for head coach Cori Close in 2025-26.
When Betts gets to campus, she will become an immediate centerpiece of this offense, seeking to be the second piece of the Bruins' post play along with her sister. The moves that were shown in 40 minutes of play in the McDonald's All American game are just a taste of what Betts will bring to UCLA.
