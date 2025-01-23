Betts, Jaquez Shine in UCLA’s Dominant Win
In a season filled with standout moments, the No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team (18-0, 6-0) added another highlight with a 72-57 victory over No. 25-ranked Baylor at the Coretta Scott King Classic.
The win marked not just another tally in the Bruins' undefeated season but showcased the leadership and talent of junior center Lauren Betts and junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, whose performances and insights underscored UCLA’s success.
For Betts, the game was historic. The 6-foot-7 center set a UCLA single-game record with nine blocks, adding 24 points and nine rebounds to her stat line. Her commanding presence on the court was a direct reflection of the work she’s put in off it.
“I’ve got to give a shout out to Ash [Samaniego], our trainer, because he kicked our butts all preseason long,” Betts said. “This summer, just working on fast sprints, just getting moving a little bit has to do a lot with how I’m moving this year.”
Betts credited not only her physical preparation but also the mental aspect of her development, particularly her decision-making.
“That’s just something I’ve been working on all preseason,” she said. “I think I just get a lot of reps in practice, and so I’ve just gotten used to it. But also, my teammates, they just move so well with me, and they’ve done such a better job of just making those quick reads. It makes my job a lot easier.”
While Betts dominated in the paint, Jaquez exemplified UCLA’s versatility and grit. The junior guard recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds, emphasizing her leadership and willingness to do the little things that make a big difference.
“Every time I’m on a team, I just want to do what I can to help the team win,” Jaquez said. “Whatever my role is, I invest in that, and I try to get better at that. … This year, being an upperclassman and having more of a leadership role, I just really take pride in that.”
Jaquez’s rebounding was especially crucial in a game where Baylor often doubled Betts, leaving opportunities for others to step up.
“The main key of the game was rebound and box out,” Jaquez said. “I just felt like I could just go in and grab the ball. … Sometimes that happens in games, so just really trying to be aggressive on the rebounding end.”
Beyond the stat sheets, both Betts and Jaquez embody the mindset that has propelled UCLA to the top of the national rankings. Their quotes reflect a team-first attitude, a commitment to hard work, and a focus on growth — qualities that are paying dividends in every game.
“We know what our team is capable of,” Jaquez said. “It’s all about the toughness, the hard work, and all the little things. … I could not be more proud. It’s just been so fun this season, and I can’t wait for more games.”
With Betts and Jaquez leading the charge, the Bruins aren’t just winning games — they’re building a championship mentality. As UCLA prepares for its next challenge against Rutgers on Thursday, their words and actions signal a team not content with anything less than excellence.
