UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins’ Dominance Continues
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine covers why the UCLA women’s Basketball team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, continues to prove it’s the team to beat this season.
On Monday, the Bruins claimed their 18th straight victory, defeating No. 25 Baylor, 72-57, at the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey. The win not only kept their undefeated season intact (18-0, 6-0 Big Ten), but it also showcased their depth, discipline and defensive dominance.
From the opening whistle, UCLA controlled the game. The Bruins jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first five minutes, thanks to relentless defensive pressure that resulted in four defensive “kills” -- sequences of three consecutive stops.
Junior guard Kiki Rice led the offensive charge in the first quarter with seven points, while junior guard Gabriela Jaquez was perfect from the field, scoring 6 points and grabbing four rebounds. By the end of the opening frame, UCLA had firmly established its rhythm.
While Baylor managed to fight back in the second quarter, taking advantage of UCLA’s 11 first-half turnovers to score 19 points, the Bruins’ defense refused to falter. Junior center Lauren Betts anchored the team, swatting away four blocks in the quarter and adding 5 points to her tally.
By halftime, UCLA maintained an 8-point lead at 37-29. The second half saw the Bruins tighten up their game. Betts continued to dominate on both ends of the floor, scoring six points and adding two blocks in the third quarter.
Contributions from junior guard Londynn Jones, who hit a key 3-pointer, and junior forward Janiah Barker, who grabbed four rebounds, underscored the team’s depth. UCLA extended its lead to 52-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
The final frame was a showcase for Betts, who cemented her place in the UCLA record books with a program-best nine blocks in a single game. She finished with a game-high 24 points, nine rebounds, and those nine blocks, demonstrating why she’s a cornerstone of the Bruins’ success.
Jaquez also shined, securing her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Rice added key buckets to seal the victory.
You can watch the episode below:
With their defense-first mentality and a roster firing on all cylinders, the Bruins appear poised for a deep postseason run. Next up, UCLA travels to Rutgers for a Big Ten matchup on Thursday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
As Coach Cori Close aptly put it:
“We’re thrilled. We want to play in the best conference in the country,” she said. “Getting a chance to play in the Coretta Scott King Classic, as well as two quality road teams in Rutgers and Maryland on this trip -- we’re so thrilled. Let’s go.”
The Bruins’ mission is clear: continue growing, maintain their defensive dominance, and keep chasing perfection.
