UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA’s Big Ten Tournament Debut
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down the No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball team as it enters its first-ever Big Ten Tournament.
After a highly competitive and successful inaugural season in the conference, UCLA is looking to build on its regular-season success and continue proving why it is a team to beat.
UCLA has defeated every team in the tournament except for USC, which it could face again. The Bruins boast an impressive 27-2 overall record and a 16-2 conference record, with their only two losses coming at the hands of the Trojans.
This year's TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament runs from March 5-9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will be the first to feature a 15-team field.
As the No. 2 seed, UCLA has earned a double bye into the quarterfinals and will face Nebraska on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are one of the favorites to contend for the Big Ten title—fueled by a shot at redemption.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA has repeatedly proven why it is capable of winning the Big Ten Tournament. With elite frontcourt play, a balanced scoring attack, key contributions off the bench and aggressive defense and rebounding, the Bruins remain one of the toughest teams to score against.
UCLA holds key advantages over the Cornhuskers. Its size and dominance in the paint, led by junior center Lauren Betts and junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, make it a force inside.
Meanwhile, its fast-paced guard play is driven by junior guards Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones, who push the tempo and create opportunities for their teammates. Defensively, the Bruins excel at limiting outside shooting, making it difficult for teams to find rhythm from beyond the arc.
To control its quarterfinal matchup, UCLA must avoid early struggles and set the tone from the start. Establishing an early lead will allow it to lean on its defense and versatile scorers to dictate the game.
Winning the rebounding battle will also be crucial, with Betts, Jaquez and graduate forward Angela Dugalić needing to control the boards.
Winning the Big Ten Tournament in the Bruins' first season would add yet another historic milestone to an already record-breaking year. A deep tournament run could also solidify UCLA’s position as a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins have all the pieces to win the tournament on their first try; if they advance, they will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.