UCLA's Janiah Barker Earns Esteemed Big Ten Award
To be a great team, more often than not, you not only need stars, but you need talented role players as well.
That has been the case for No. 4 UCLA this season, and when you think of a great role player, you think of junior forward Janiah Barker.
Barker has been exceptional off the bench this season, and on Tuesday, she was recognized for it.
The Big Ten announced its postseason awards on Tuesday, and Barker was honored as the conference's Sixth Player of the Year by the coaches and media.
Barker had to take on a less significant role this season after transferring from Texas A&M, where she started 27 games last season. She averaged 12.2 points per game in what was her second of two seasons with the program while also averaging 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
In her freshman season, Barker averaged 12.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while making just seven starts in 19 appearances. She was named to the SEC-All-Freshman Team for her efforts.
This season, the veteran made just three starts in 28 games but managed to average 7.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Barker has admirably embraced her role this season, and as a result, it has clearly benefitted her team.
The Bruins went 27-2 this season and held the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 for most of the campaign.
They leaped the defending national champion, South Carolina, to get to that spot, a game in which Barker recorded 8 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Barker's season-high scoring game came against Long Beach State when she dropped 19 points. She also added 10 boards to earn the double-double.
The junior scored in double figures 10 times this season and finished in double figures in rebounding six times.
For the Bruins to complete their goals this season, they will need Barker to continue to be the great contributor she is. UCLA will start its play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, With the Bruins having a two-round bye, their opponent is yet to be determined.
