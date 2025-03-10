Bruins Take the Big Ten Tournament Crown
Just over a week ago, No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball was humbled with a loss at home to its biggest rival, No. 2 USC, which cost it the Big Ten regular season title.
On Sunday, the the Bruins found the perfect response.
In the Big Ten Tournament Championship, UCLA stormed back from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat the Trojans, 72-67, securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and putting it in strong contention for a No. 1 seed — perhaps even the tournament’s top overall seed.
This win was about more than just a title. It was personal.
The game did not start in UCLA’s favor. Juju Watkins led the Trojans to an early lead with shot-making and a stifling defensive effort that limited the Bruins' offensive rhythm. USC closed the first quarter ahead 24-19.
Despite struggling to build momentum, UCLA stayed within striking distance.
In the second quarter, the Bruins started to find the basket, carving the margin to one at 36-35 with 2:30 to go. However, USC responded with a 9-0 run to close the half, sending UCLA into the locker room trailing 45-35.
The time spent in the locker room proved beneficial with UCLA coming out with a renewed urgency. Junior center Lauren Betts dominated the paint, scoring on back-to-back possessions early in the third, and UCLA’s dominant defense forced turnovers and contested shots.
The Trojans went scoreless for nearly 6 minutes, allowing UCLA to methodically chip away at the deficit. By the end of the third, the Bruins had taken their first lead since the opening minutes, heading into the final frame up 54-52.
The fourth quarter was all Bruins; Betts and junior guard Kiki Rice were on a mission. Rice scored six of her 13 points, fueling a 14-2 run. Defensively, Betts recorded 3 essential blocks, and the Bruins never looked back.
Betts finished with 17 points, while Rice and junior guard London Jones both added 13 as UCLA claimed its first-ever Big Ten Tournament title in its inaugural season in the conference.
More importantly, it proved it could overcome adversity, a critical trait as it prepares for the intensity of March Madness.
And with the Bruins playing their best basketball at the right time, the rest of the country has been put on notice.
