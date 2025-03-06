Kiki Rice’s Season Just Got Even Bigger
In a week filled with accolades for No. 4 UCLA women’s basketball, it’s only fitting that one of their top players — and an even better leader — receives recognition.
Junior guard Kiki Rice, a key force behind UCLA’s 27-2 record in their inaugural Big Ten season, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced the finalists on Monday, solidifying Rice’s place among the nation’s elite point guards.
Rice has been a steady and inspiring force for the Bruins all season. Her leadership has been instrumental not only in UCLA’s overall success but also in elevating her teammates’ performances. This is evident in her team-high 4.4 assists per game.
This marks Rice’s third consecutive season surpassing 100 assists, with her total standing at 115 this year. She has led UCLA in assists in 12 of her 26 games, consistently setting up teammates for success.
Beyond her playmaking, Rice has been a scoring threat, averaging 13.0 points per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and an impressive 86.6% from the free-throw line. She has also recorded two double-doubles this season, further showcasing her all-around impact.
Rice was also named to the First Team All-Big Ten, joining her teammate, junior center Lauren Betts, who earned a unanimous selection.
In addition to her on-court excellence, Rice was recognized as a Big Ten Women’s Basketball Sportsmanship Honoree, highlighting her dual role as both a standout point guard and a selfless teammate.
The Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be selected later this month by a panel of Hall of Famers, media members, and basketball experts. Fan voting begins Friday, with the fan vote counting as one committee vote in the selection process.
For 26 years, the award has honored the best point guards in women’s college basketball, recognizing elite playmakers, ball handlers, and team leaders. Past winners include standouts like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, cementing its legacy as one of the sport’s most prestigious honors.
Rice is in elite company, joining fellow finalists Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Rori Harmon (Texas), and Paige Bueckers (UConn).
However, Rice’s efficiency and ability to elevate UCLA’s offense make her a strong contender for the award. Being named a finalist is a prestigious honor that solidifies her impact on this highly competitive and dominant UCLA squad.
As UCLA prepares for the Big Ten Tournament and postseason, Rice will be a critical presence both on and off the floor — and there just might be an award waiting for her at the end.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.