UCLA’s Historic Run Hits New Milestone
Cori Close and No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball are making history. With a 24-1 overall record, the Bruins are enjoying their best season in program history, and their 12-1 mark in Big Ten play is the best 13-game conference start since 2010.
The Naismith Awards took notice, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"Cori Close is rewriting history.
Not only is #3 @UCLAWBB overall 24-1 record the best in program history, their 12-1 @B1Gwbball record is also the best 13-game conference record since 2010.
After a gritty win yesterday, they face another top 25 opponent this week.
Will we see Coach Cori on our Women’s College COY Watch List?"
UCLA’s transition to the Big Ten has been seamless, as Close’s squad has quickly established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the conference. Despite facing a new slate of opponents and grueling road trips, the Bruins have excelled on both ends of the floor, using stifling defense, elite rebounding and balanced scoring to fuel their success.
Much of UCLA’s dominance has come from its depth and experience. The Bruins boast a deep rotation that allows them to wear down opponents and sustain a high level of play, even against the toughest competition. Whether it’s its shutdown defense, ability to control the boards or offensive versatility, UCLA has proven itself as a legitimate national title contender.
Close, now in her 14th season as head coach, has elevated the UCLA program to new heights. Since taking over in 2011, she has built the Bruins into a perennial top-10 team, a program that consistently recruits elite talent and competes on the national stage.
This season, however, feels different. UCLA has not only maintained its place among the nation’s best but has taken a leap forward, dominating in ways rarely seen before in program history. As a result, Close is gaining national recognition for her efforts, with the Women’s College Coach of the Year potentially in her future.
The Bruins now turn their focus to yet another ranked opponent. UCLA will return home to Pauley Pavilion for a Thursday night showdown against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. PST.
With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Bruins are in a prime position to compete for a conference title and secure a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Every game matters as UCLA looks to continue its historic run.
As the postseason approaches, one question lingers: How far can this UCLA team go? If its performance so far is any indication, the answer might just be all the way.
