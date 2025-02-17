Cori Close Pushes Bruins to Be Better After Tough Win
For No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball, Sunday night’s victory over No. 22 Michigan State wasn’t about dominance. It wasn’t about a clean, polished performance. It was about finding a way to win when nothing came easy.
The No. 1 Bruins (24-1, 12-1) battled through a physical Spartans team, a sluggish third quarter, and the absence of their defensive anchor, junior center Lauren Betts, to secure a 75-69 victory at Pauley Pavilion.
After the game, Coach Cori Close didn’t shy away from acknowledging the stress of the night.
"I aged a few years in that game," Close said.
But for Close, the most important takeaway wasn’t the score — it was the team’s mentality and response to adversity.
"I'm really proud of the confidence and the grit and the toughness that we earned,” Close said. “And we've been talking a lot about not relying on your talent or making it look pretty, but doing whatever it takes to find a way to win."
UCLA had to earn this win possession by possession. The game saw 11 ties and six lead changes, with Michigan State storming back in the third quarter, outscoring UCLA, 22-12, to take a 2-point lead into the final frame.
It was a crucial moment — one that forced the Bruins to show the resilience Close has been preaching all season.
The victory over Michigan State wasn’t just about bouncing back — it was about learning from their mistakes in the previous game.
Just three nights earlier, UCLA had fallen to No. 6 USC at the Galen Center, snapping its 23-game unbeaten streak and dropping them to second place in the Big Ten standings.
That loss exposed some defensive vulnerabilities and highlighted inconsistencies in execution, particularly in late-game situations.
"It’s been a big commitment of ours to really learn to conquer in-game situations," Close said. "And especially with what we watched at the end game of USC, I’m just really proud of their response."
On Sunday, when faced with another tight fourth-quarter battle, UCLA rose to the occasion rather than letting the game slip away.
Junior guard Kiki Rice, who struggled to take control late against USC, dictated the pace in the final minutes against Michigan State.
"Kiki’s composure, hitting free throws down the stretch, doing a great job getting our team tighter to our huddles, her composure, the steal at the end, I just thought she was the difference in how she really controlled the last few minutes of the game," Close said.
The Bruins were sharper in crunch time, executing on both ends of the floor and avoiding the mistakes that cost them against the Trojans.
If Rice was the orchestrator, junior forward Timea Gardiner was the finisher.
Gardiner had a breakout night, finishing with 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3, including the clutch late-game three-pointer that solidified UCLA’s win.
"Timea Gardiner, key rebounds, very critical rebounds, 4 for 7 from the 3-point line, 18 points," Close said. "Without a doubt, her best, obviously, scoring game in a Bruin uniform. But more important to me was it was her best leadership game in the Bruin uniform. And I just think we were different because of her composure and the way she led and talked."
Gardiner’s presence wasn’t just about the numbers—it was about the intangibles.
Her calm demeanor and vocal leadership helped keep UCLA locked in during crucial possessions, something Close has emphasized as an area for growth all season.
Close believes UCLA still has another level to reach, especially as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
"I think we can play grittier. And I’m proud of how we did it. But I even think there’s more in us," Close said. "I think there’s more, we still let the game happen to us. Too many possessions."
With a Big Ten title and a potential No. 1 seed on the line, Close is challenging her team to demand more from themselves.
"If we could every practice fight for a few more inches, if we could fight for more consistent rebounding, if we could fight for more talk out there and more connectivity, who knows?" Close said. "But my challenge to them is, how many possessions are you willing to earn?"
For Close, Sunday night’s gritty win over Michigan State wasn’t just about bouncing back from a loss. It was about proving that UCLA can win even when the game isn’t pretty — and that, come March, that might be the most important trait of all.
