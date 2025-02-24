Cori Close Praises UCLA’s Grit After Hard-Fought Win
No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball secured a hard-fought 67-65 comeback victory over Iowa on Sunday, rallying from a 12-point second-half deficit to improve to 26-1 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play.
Freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo delivered the game’s biggest moment, knocking down two clutch free throws to give UCLA the lead.
Junior center Lauren Betts anchored the Bruins’ effort with 22 points and 12 rebounds, her 14th double-double of the season, while junior guard Kiki Rice added 12 points in a game where UCLA had to battle through adversity.
While the Bruins’ second-half offensive execution was key, Coach Cori Close made it clear that the game was won on the defensive end.
"It came down to defense," Close said in her postgame interview with NBC Sports. "I just told Jan [Jensen], ‘You are such a good coach.’ They execute, and if you make one mistake, they know who they are, and I just thought they were a heck of a team. They really made us work for everything."
The Bruins entered halftime trailing 29-36, with foul trouble adding to their woes. Close knew that her team needed to reset mentally if they wanted to turn things around.
"The whole difference shifted when we started taking pride in our defense," she said. "We talked about the biggest thing we needed to do — have better next-play speed. We were frustrated and out of rhythm. Let’s just buckle down and do it with our defense, and that’s it. That made the difference. We were the tougher defensive team in the fourth quarter, and that’s what won us the game."
UCLA outscored Iowa, 21-14, in the third quarter to erase its halftime deficit, with Betts scoring 7 points and grabbing four rebounds in the frame. The fourth quarter became a back-and-forth battle, featuring 10 ties and four lead changes before Aarnisalo’s clutch free throws ultimately secured the victory.
For Close, this game wasn’t just about one win — it was about what it taught her team as they prepare for the postseason.
"You always have to earn confidence and earn toughness," Close said. "No one hands you that. I can’t wish it for them. I can’t give it to them. They’ve got to earn that toughness, and I think that’s what we’re going to take from this. In these scenarios where the crowd is against you and there’s adversity, we know how we’re built. And we can draw on these reference points to know that we had the poise to find a way to win."
The Bruins played in one of the toughest road environments they’ve faced all season, and Close believes that these types of moments will prepare them for the pressures of March.
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Close knows that her team will need to continue proving they can execute under pressure.
"The reality is, in March, in the postseason, in those environments when you want to make a deep run, it comes down to those inches, right?" Close said. "It comes down to: how do you handle pressure? Pressure is coming. Pressure is a privilege. Is that going to be a saying that you say or something you deeply believe? You need to go through these kinds of situations to make that go from your head to your heart and be something you can draw on."
With four consecutive wins since their only loss of the season, UCLA is showing that it can win in different ways — whether through dominant rebounding, strong shooting, or, in this case, defensive toughness and late-game execution.
Close also acknowledged the level of competition in the Big Ten, which UCLA is experiencing for the first time after moving from the Pac-12.
"I do want to give a shout-out to the Big Ten about just the variety of styles of play, how well-coached so many of these teams are," she said. "They bring different things out of our team because it’s such a great 18-team league, and we’re really privileged to be a part of it."
Throughout the season, UCLA has had to adjust to different styles of play across the conference. Some teams, like Iowa, excel in offensive execution, while others rely on defensive physicality or strong interior play. Close believes that these experiences will only make her team better in the long run.
The Bruins now turn their attention to a Wednesday night matchup at Wisconsin, where they’ll look to extend their Big Ten-leading record and continue solidifying their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
After the emotional win over Iowa, Close admitted that even she needed a moment to decompress.
"We say everyone needs a reset routine," she said. "I feel like I need a reset routine right now."
With just a handful of games left before March Madness, UCLA is proving it has the poise and toughness needed to win when it matters most.
