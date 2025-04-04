UCLA's Close Praises Team's Effort, Collectiveness Ahead of Final Four
Ahead of the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins' Final Four matchup with No. 2 seed UConn, Coach Cori Close spoke to the media in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. After winning AP National Coach of the Year on Wednesday, the longtime Bruin coach had a lot of good things to say about her time in particular.
Close was asked about her previous comments about her being an uncommon coach and seeing uncommon things for a team that is making history, appearing in the first Final Four in program history. She weighed in on what has set this team apart and what has been different this season.
"It's the hardest working team that I've ever been a part of, top to bottom," Close said. "I have to kick them out all the time of the gym. They want more, they're incredibly hard working, and I have to give that credit to Kiki Rice. She has set a cultural standard of work that is contagious and pervasive, and she deserves so much credit in that."
Rice has been the engine to keep this Bruin train running all the way to a 34-2 record, Big Ten Tournament Championship, and a run to the Final Four. Her commitment to this program over the past three seasons was recognized by Close, giving Rice immense credit for what she has done this year.
Rice is averaging 12.9 points on 49% shooting, leading the team in both assists (5.1) and steals (1.5). But she has not been remotely close to the only one to give this team a needed boost throughout the year. Close highlighted this team's unselfishness and the commitment to one common goal.
"I think what else is uncommon of this group is," she said. "I have never had a roster this star-studded and it's uncommon to have this many stars be willing to give up individual things for a more powerful collective thing."
The Bruins have two or three potential WNBA Draft picks that could be focusing on their personal stats and accolades to market themselves for a higher draft stock. Instead, these girls have completely bought in and shared the wealth as a team. There is no surprise they are in the Final Four.
