UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Play4Kay Night & Top-25 Showdown
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down the significance of Thursday night’s game at Pauley Pavilion, where No. 3 UCLA women’s basketball will host its annual Play4Kay Pink Game against No. 25 Illinois, supporting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in the fight against women’s cancers.
UCLA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote the event, posting:
"Thursday means more. We’ll have a silent auction with a chance for you to score some major merch, experiences and more!
The post was accompanied by a video from Coach Cori Close, urging fans to get involved:
"Alright Bruin Fans, 6:30 p.m. on February 20 against Illinois is our special night. It’s our Play4Kay Pink Game, and all the proceeds go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. It makes such a difference in research for women’s cancers. Please donate and help. There’s going to be auction items—look at a few of these right here on this table. Those are going to be set up in the north concourse. We’ve got really amazing things planned in-game, and you can donate right now. Just click the link in the bio and contribute to a really important cause. See you then!"
The Play4Kay initiative honors the late Kay Yow, the legendary NC State head coach who fought a courageous battle against breast cancer before passing away in 2009. The foundation established in her name has since raised millions for breast cancer research and programs that support those affected by the disease.
Beyond the charitable efforts, UCLA faces a crucial Big Ten showdown against No. 25 Illinois. The Bruins, currently 24-1 overall and 12-1 in conference play, continue their historic season under Close. With March Madness on the horizon, every game carries weight, but Thursday’s game offers fans a chance to support an important cause while cheering on one of the nation’s top teams.
A win here would continue to solidify UCLA as a national title contender and keep it in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But it won’t be easy — Illinois is no pushover, and this is a crucial game in a tough Big Ten race.
This Play4Kay night is an opportunity for Bruin Nation to rally behind a meaningful cause while celebrating a team that continues to make history.
