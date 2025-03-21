REPORT: UCLA Projected to Make Final Four Run
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (30-2) are hours away from competing in their first-round matchup with the No. 16 seed Southern Jaguars (21-14), seeking to reach the Final Four for the first time since joining the NCAA. One high-profile writer has confidence that the talented Bruins will achieve that feat.
ESPN senior writer Michael Voepel broke down the Bruins' path to the Final Four and which potential teams they could face along the way. Multiple opposing programs have championship pedigree with recent success in the tournament. It will not be easy, but definitely doable for this Bruin team.
"The Bruins have a lot of size, great experience at guard and depth," Voepel wrote. "If seeds hold, they will face No. 4 Baylor in the Sweet 16 and No. 2 NC State in the Elite Eight in Spokane.
"The Wolfpack made the Final Four last season, and Baylor (under former coach Kim Mulkey) has won three NCAA titles. But overall, the matchups look like they should be favorable for the Bruins, who fell to LSU in the Sweet 16 last year, to make it to Tampa."
As Voepel mentioned, the ever-dangerous LSU Tigers defeated the Bruins a season ago and will be in the same region of the bracket. There is a very good chance that the No. 3 seed Tigers will meet UCLA in the Elite Eight with a rematch between Mulkey and Bruins head coach Cori Close.
The good thing for the Bruins is that they possess one of the best players in women's college basketball, junior center Lauren Betts. Despite choosing to return to school next season, Betts is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, averaging a team-high 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Even though they have never made it past the Elite Eight, the Bruins possess arguably their best team in school history. They have post play in Betts, they have solid guard play in Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez and could find themselves exacting revenge against LSU to reach the Final Four.
The Bruins have the late tip-off, facing the Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT on Friday. Coverage of the game will be presented by ESPN.
