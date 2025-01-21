Inside the Bruins’ Winning Mindset
On Friday, UCLA women’s junior guards Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice offered insights into the team’s approach to fostering toughness, focus and resilience — key elements driving their success this season. From celebrating hustle plays to journaling for self-reflection, the Bruins’ emphasis on the “little things” is shaping a championship mindset.
For Jaquez, the team's commitment to hustle plays is more than just a game plan — it’s a measure of their collective grit and determination.
“I think it's just a way to evaluate, a tangible way to evaluate the little toughness in playing hard,” Jaquez said after the game. “It’s really important that we get those deflections and disrupt our opponents, getting those added area rebounds. It’s all about those hustle plays.”
Jaquez also credited the coaching staff for their rigorous practice structure, designed to push players to their limits.
“I think our coaches just do a good job of making practice harder than games. Practice is designed to be harder than games. So, when you get to the game, it’s easier,” she said. “They try to create a lot of adversity, excitement, energy and frustration in us until we get to our edge ... so when it gets to the game, it’s a familiar place that we’ve been.”
Rice broke down the team’s concept of “passion plays,” a term used to describe the hustle stats that don’t always show up on the scoreboard but are critical to winning games.
“We have seven categories: deflections, out-of-area rebounds, assist block-outs, assist screens and other little things that contribute to winning possessions and games,” Rice shared.
These passion plays are tracked and celebrated. Each game, the player with the most passion plays is crowned “Passion Player of the Game,” earning a highlight reel and a symbolic chain.
“Last game, our goal was 75 passion plays, but we hit 80,” Rice said. “It reminds us to focus on the little things, each possession — those are game-winning plays.”
Beyond physical preparation, mental training plays a significant role in the team’s culture. Rice shared how journaling helps players maintain perspective and focus on growth.
“Today, we had to write down 10-12 things that went well throughout practice,” she said. “Sometimes, when the coaches challenge us and we have a hard day, you’re thinking about the areas you didn’t do well. But it’s also great to remind ourselves of where we really grew.”
This practice of self-reflection not only boosts morale but also reinforces a growth mindset, helping the team stay mentally resilient during tough stretches of the season.
UCLA’s holistic approach — focused on hustle, preparation and reflection — fosters a sense of accountability and pride in the “little things” that lead to big wins. For Jaquez, Rice and the entire team, this formula is about more than just winning games; it’s about building a culture of excellence.
As the Bruins continue their season, these practices underscore why they’re not just playing basketball — they’re redefining what it means to compete, grow and succeed at the collegiate level.
