UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Reach First-Ever Final Four
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down how, for the first time in program history, UCLA women’s basketball is headed to the Final Four.
In a historic and thrilling victory, the No. 1-seed UCLA Bruins outlasted No. 3-seed LSU, 72-65, on Sunday afternoon. Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez was the standout for UCLA (34-2), pacing the Bruins with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Jaquez shot a blistering 5-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, to help the Bruins hold off a late surge from LSU (31-6).
Junior center Lauren Betts was another key contributor, finishing with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and a remarkable six blocks, while junior forward Timea Gardiner added 15 points, with an impressive 5-of-8 performance from 3-point range.
Junior guard Kiki Rice rounded out the Bruins' efforts with 8 points and eight assists, and she was perfect from the free-throw line, going 6-for-6.
You can watch the episode below:
UCLA led for most of the game, but LSU made a run late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Bruins' lead to just 56-53 with just over 3 minutes left.
In a clutch moment, Betts sank a free throw to put UCLA ahead 57-53. Jaquez then capitalized on the opportunity, drawing a foul and sinking two free throws to push the Bruins’ lead to 59-53.
With just over a minute to go, Jaquez drained a critical 3-pointer to extend UCLA’s lead, a basket that ultimately proved to be the dagger. From that point on, UCLA’s lead never dropped below 5, and it held on for the 72-65 victory.
After trailing LSU 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Bruins surged in the second period, outscoring the Tigers 22-12 to take a 31-25 lead into halftime.
Gardiner led the way with 9 points in the first half, including a key 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the second quarter that gave UCLA its first lead of the game.
UCLA took control of the game early in the second half, stretching its lead to as many as 14 points. Gardiner’s fifth 3-pointer of the afternoon pushed the Bruins ahead 54-45 with 7:53 remaining in regulation.
Betts followed up with a layup on an assist from Gardiner, bringing the Bruins’ lead to 56-45 with just over six minutes to play.
Despite LSU’s spirited comeback attempt, which included an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter, UCLA responded with poise. Jaquez and Betts made key plays in the final moments to secure the victory.
UCLA’s defense also stood tall, forcing LSU into tough shots and limiting its offensive options. After leading by 6 at the half, the Bruins extended their lead in the third quarter, going up by as many as 14 points thanks to an explosive stretch of play from both Jaquez and Gardiner.
This win marks UCLA’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Final Four, a historic achievement for the program and Coach Cori Close, who is in her 14th season at the helm.
Close has guided UCLA to the Sweet 16 in seven of the past eight seasons and has led them to the Elite Eight twice, with this being the first time the Bruins have advanced to the Final Four.
UCLA’s win also puts them in an elite company, as it becomes the second team to secure a Final Four berth this season, joining No. 1-seed South Carolina, which advanced earlier in the day with a 54-50 victory over Duke.
The Bruins will now await the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between No. 1-seed USC and No. 2-seed UConn. The national semifinals will take place on Friday, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with game times and matchups yet to be finalized.
