UCLA's Betts Joins Elite Company Following Two Fabulous Performances
UCLA junior center Lauren Betts has joined some of the most elite company of women's college basketball after her 31-point and 10-rebound performance in a win over the No. seed 5 Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16 Friday night. She is truly one of the most skilled played in the country.
Betts becomes just the third player in the past 25 years to have multiple 30-point, 10-rebound performances in an NCAA Tournament, joining Baylor's Brittney Griner and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne. She joins two of the best women's college basketball players in history.
"Listen, the fact that I am even in the conversation with those two is insane," Betts said in her postgame interview with ESPN. "I look up to both of them so much, so that's just unbelievable. I am just very grateful."
Griner did it in her senior season with the Baylor Bears in 2012-13, including an insane showing of 33 points and 22 rebounds in a second-round win. Delle Donne was a junior at Delaware in 2011-12, netting 39 points and 11 rebounds as her most impressive of the two 30/10 games.
Betts posted her first of two double-doubles in the tournament with 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in last week's second round win over Richmond. She dropped 30 points and 14 rebounds in an 84-67 drubbing over the Spiders.
It should not come as a massive surprise as Betts was just recently named a finalist for the Naismith Women's Player of the Year. She is averaging a team-high 20.1 points on 65,4% shooting with 9.7 rebounds per game. Including the tournament, she has posted 19 double-doubles this season.
UCLA will face its toughest opponent of the tournament on Sunday afternoon, taking on the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers, the program that ended their season a year ago in the Elite Eight. Betts will once again need to shine as the Bruins seek their first ever Final Four in the NCAA era.
There is only one impact player on LSU that may have somewhat of a chance to stop her in the post, and she is just 6-5, two inches shorter than Betts. Expect her to get aggressive early and often, dominating the paint and exacting revenge against a pesky Tigers team.
