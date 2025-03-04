Jaquez Sets the Tone After UCLA’s Tough Loss
No. 4-ranked UCLA women’s basketball suffered a tough 80-67 loss to No. 2 USC in its final home game of the season inside Pauley Pavilion.
The defeat marked just the second of the year for the Bruins, but its significance was not lost on junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, who emphasized accountability, leadership, and confidence in her teammates as the team looks ahead to the postseason.
Jaquez didn’t shy away from UCLA’s shortcomings against USC, acknowledging the team’s need to critically assess their performance.
“Just everyone taking accountability of how we can improve and what went wrong and really watching over the film with the scout in mind, with the mentality that you came out to play in mind,” she said. “And I'll be the first to say, I need to go back and watch it too. I need to learn from what I did wrong and how I can be better because it's March now, and these games are going to be tough.”
Her words reflect the team’s collective responsibility in evaluating their mistakes and ensuring they don’t repeat them when it matters most. With the Big Ten Tournament up next, the Bruins don’t have time to dwell — they must use the loss as fuel to improve.
Jaquez has become a vocal leader for UCLA, setting the tone not just with her play but also with her approach to leadership.
“Sadly, we've been in situations like this before, and we don't like it,” she said. “So, we really got to change. And from the leadership perspective that you asked, I think that for me personally, I just try to play with a lot of heart, and I try to feed that to my teammates. I try to do the best I can with that.”
Jaquez's comments reinforce her commitment to setting an example for her team through effort and intensity. Even in defeat, she remains focused on motivating those around her and ensuring that the team embraces a tougher mindset heading into the postseason.
Despite the loss, Jaquez remains resolute in her belief that UCLA can bounce back. She pointed to the Bruins’ overall success this season and their ability to adjust when necessary.
“I have a lot of confidence in my teammates,” she said. “We work so hard together, and our coaches put us in great positions to come out and execute, and obviously we didn’t do that today. But I think, like Coach [Cori] Cori mentioned, this is our second loss, and we’ve been pretty successful in our other games, and I know what my team is capable of, and I know that we’ll fix what we need to fix because it’s March now, and the time is now.”
Jaquez’s confidence in her team isn’t misplaced. UCLA has demonstrated resilience throughout the season, overcoming adversity in key matchups. Now, with March Madness approaching, the Bruins will need to lean on that belief more than ever.
With the Big Ten Tournament beginning on Wednesday, UCLA must quickly refocus and apply the lessons learned from their loss to USC. Jaquez’s mindset — taking accountability, leading by example, and believing in her teammates — will be crucial in determining how far the Bruins can go.
For UCLA, the next step is clear: learn from this setback, make the necessary adjustments and be ready to compete when the stakes are at their highest. As Jaquez put it, “The time is now.”
