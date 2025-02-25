Jaquez’s Poise Shines in Bruin Victory
In a game defined by resilience and composure, No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball pulled off a dramatic 67-65 road victory over Iowa. While junior center Lauren Betts dominated the stat sheet, it was junior guard Gabriela Jaquez’s poise and defensive presence that made a critical impact down the stretch.
Jaquez finished with nine points and nine rebounds, but her influence on the game extended well beyond the box score. Known for her consistency and smart decision-making, the Camarillo, Calif. native played a pivotal role in keeping the Bruins focused amidst a hostile Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd.
After the game, Jaquez highlighted the team’s defensive resilience as the key to their comeback.
“I think just getting stops was the main thing,” Jaquez said. “We were poised in our offense and the arena was getting loud, and we stayed poised and were getting some shots, but at the end of the day, we had to stop them—and we got some really crucial stops.”
Jaquez was a key part of UCLA’s defensive rotations, helping to slow down Iowa’s offensive rhythm in the second half. When asked about the Bruins’ approach to guarding Iowa’s Lucy Olsen, she pointed to the team’s ability to execute their scouting plan.
“Lauren started off on her, and Kendall [Dudley] guarded her too,” Jaquez said. “We just focused on putting pressure on her and knowing that if we forced her into tough shots, that wasn’t going to win them the game at the end of the day. We just really focused in and and practiced our scout we implemented to pressure.”
Jaquez’s reliability has been a defining trait throughout the season. In an intense game like Sunday’s, her ability to take care of the basketball and make sound decisions was invaluable.
Beyond her steady ball control, Jaquez has also improved her efficiency on the offensive end. Against Iowa, she contributed five points in the third quarter, keeping UCLA within striking distance before their final push in the fourth.
While Betts and junior guard Kiki Rice led the charge in scoring, Jaquez’s leadership, defense, and steady presence were instrumental in the Bruins’ ability to secure their 26th win of the season.
