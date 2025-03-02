USC Stuns UCLA Again in Rivalry Clash
UCLA’s dominance this season has been nearly unshakable. Nearly. But for the second time in two weeks, the Bruins met their match in crosstown rival, USC.
In front of a sold-out crowd at Pauley Pavilion, No. 2 UCLA fell 80-67 to No. 4 USC on Saturday night, conceding sole possession of the Big Ten regular-season title to the Trojans in their first year in the league.
The Bruins (27-2, 16-2 Big Ten) came into the matchup tied for first, but with both of their losses this season coming against USC (26-2, 17-1), they’ll enter the conference tournament with something to prove.
From the opening tip, UCLA struggled to find its rhythm. The Bruins missed their first eight shots and committed two early turnovers, digging a hole against a USC team that capitalized on every mistake.
USC’s JuJu Watkins poured in 23 of her 30 points in the first half, overwhelming UCLA’s defense as the Trojans built a 46-32 halftime lead.
Still, the Bruins fought back. In the third quarter, UCLA cut the deficit to four, feeding off energy from a raucous home crowd. But just as quickly as the comeback seemed possible, USC snatched the momentum away.
A nine-point Trojans run pushed the lead back to double digits, and UCLA never recovered.
USC’s defense proved to be the biggest difference-maker, forcing 16 UCLA turnovers that led to 25 Trojan points. Junior guard Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 16 points, but USC’s ability to pressure passing lanes and contest shots kept UCLA’s offense out of sync.
Junior center Lauren Betts, usually a dominant force in the paint, finished with a quiet 11 points and 11 rebounds, facing constant defensive attention.
The loss won’t erase an otherwise stellar regular season, but it raises questions heading into the postseason. Just days ago, the NCAA Tournament selection committee tabbed UCLA as the projected No. 1 overall seed. Now, two decisive losses to USC could shift that standing.
With a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA has nearly a week to regroup before returning to the court in Indianapolis on Friday. The postseason offers a chance for redemption — and perhaps another shot at USC.
For the Bruins, the road to March Madness begins now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.