UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: A Thrilling Comeback in Iowa
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down UCLA’s thrilling 67-65 comeback win over Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City.
In a game that tested its resilience, No. 3 UCLA overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to secure the hard-fought victory. Now 26-1 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play, the Bruins once again proved why they are one of the nation’s top teams.
This time, it was freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo who delivered in the clutch. With 3.8 seconds remaining, she stepped to the free-throw line and calmly sank both shots to seal the win.
The game wasn’t over yet, as Iowa had one last chance to tie or win, but Addison O’Grady’s 3-point attempt missed the mark, sealing a hard-fought road victory for the Bruins.
While Aarnisalo provided the game-winning moment, it was junior center Lauren Betts who anchored UCLA’s performance. She finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, controlling the paint despite facing foul trouble that forced her to sit for almost half of the second quarter.
Junior guard Kiki Rice added 12 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that helped UCLA take its first lead since early in the game. The Bruins shot just 5-of-25 from 3-point range in the game.
You can watch the episode below:
The turning point came late in the third quarter when the Bruins went on a 16-4 run over the final 5-and-a-half minutes. The run was sparked by a 3-pointer from graduate student forward Angela Dugalic, just the second made 3 of the game for UCLA at that point.
The Bruins slowly chipped away at the lead, and by the time the third quarter ended, the game was tied at 50. The fourth quarter became a battle of execution, with both teams trading momentum.
Rice came up big when it mattered most, drilling a three-pointer with 2:19 left to put UCLA up 62-60, its first lead since early in the game. The Bruins never trailed again, but Iowa kept applying pressure, refusing to go away.
With six seconds left, Lucy Olsen was fouled on a 3-point attempt and calmly sank all three free throws, tying the game at 65.
That set the stage for Aarnisalo, who drew a foul on the ensuing possession when Olsen tripped over her after falling to the court. With 3.8 seconds left, she stepped to the line in front of a hostile crowd and knocked down both free throws to put UCLA ahead.
While Aarnisalo’s late-game poise made the difference, Betts was once again UCLA’s most dominant force. Her impact was felt most in the second half, where UCLA dominated the rebounding battle 25-11 and controlled the paint.
With this win, UCLA remains second in the Big Ten standings and continues to build its case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. More importantly, this victory proved that UCLA can win in different ways.
The Bruins shot poorly from 3, had their star center in foul trouble, and faced a double-digit deficit in the second half, yet they still found a way to win. That kind of resilience is what separates good teams from great ones, and UCLA continues to show that it belongs in the latter category.
The Bruins now turn their attention to Wisconsin, another road game where they will look to extend their winning streak. For a team with championship aspirations, Sunday’s game was exactly the kind of test UCLA needed.
