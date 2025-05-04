Bruins Making Case to Land Five-Star PG
The UCLA Bruins may have another opportunity to improve their roster even better for future years, as they are one of the top teams pursuing 2026 five-star point guard Kate Harpring. The Atlanta native recently took an official visit to Westwood, meaning good things for the Bruins.
Harpring has also attended official visits to Iowa and North Carolina in recent months, showing extreme interest in LSU and Tennessee as well. She is entering her final season of high school ball at Marist School in Atlanta. It would be a cross-country journey for her to play at UCLA.
She is every bit of a five-star recruit, being ranked as the No. 1 player in Georgia, the nation's top point guard, and the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. This is a prospect that the Bruins will want to pull out all the stops for, doing all they can to bring her to Westwood.
247Sports' director of scouting for women's basketball, Brandon Clay, did a lengthy breakdown of Harpring's game and what makes her one of the top two players in the country, heading into her senior season of high school.
"Harpring has kept her foot on the gas during the school season scoring 40 plus points on multiple occasions while averaging 32 on the season so far," Clay wrote. "Offensively, Harpring is powerful with the basketball in her hands but it's her defensive prowess that continues to pave the way for me viewing her as the elite prospect in the class nationally.
"A consensus 5-star prospect, Harpring is more than willing to draw the top offensive player while still going to the glass to rebound. That's a unique combination at this level and a separator for the Marist School product."
Bruins head coach Cori Close has done a phenomenal job of recruiting over the past several seasons, especially with the recent transfer addition of senior guard Gianna Kneepkens. This UCLA program is going to be atop the Big Ten and the nation for many years to come.
With an official visit already completed, it will be a waiting game to see which school Harpring selects and if the Bruins will be lucky enough to add another five-star player. There is strong hope as the Bruins enter next season as the nation's preseason No. 1 ranked team.
