Kiki Rice Set the Tone for UCLA’s Championship Run
Junior guard Kiki Rice continues to prove just how vital she is to No. 1 UCLA, with an impact that goes beyond the stat sheet — most evident in her leadership and ability to set the tone.
Rice played a crucial role in UCLA’s Big Ten Tournament victory. She finished with 13 points and eight assists and was relentless in the second half to help turn the game around.
“Excited and proud of this group and how we fought today,” Rice said postgame. “It hasn't been easy, but I think we came out there, we came ready to play. So I'm just really proud of everyone.”
Rice provided the second-half edge UCLA needed, orchestrating the offense and helping to set up her teammates. Her ability to remain aggressive and attack the rim put pressure on USC’s defense that proved too much for them to handle.
Rice recovered her own blocked shot for a crucial basket and hit all her free throws. She emphasized rebounding and how important it was in a game like that.
“I think it was just rebounding,” Rice said. “We made a really big emphasis on rebounding, getting those 50-50 balls. And even though I think they ended up out-rebounding us, we still found a way in the second half to really turn that up and just hustle and fight.”
The Bruins showed an ability to win those extra-effort plays that were in contrast to their two previous matchups against USC. Rice knew that was the biggest adjustment the Bruins needed to make.
“That's what we lacked the previous few times we played them,” Rice explained. “And that's what we brought in the second half today when we came back and we won.”
Rice provided a consistent and steady force for the Bruins, helping to ensure UCLA stuck to its game plan. She stayed aggressive on both ends and encouraged her teammates.
She reminded junior center Lauren Betts at halftime to remain aggressive and locked in, despite not getting calls. Rice’s leadership extended to every faucet of the game.
Now, Rice and the Bruins set their sights on the NCAA Tournament. This win — and their resilience — prove just how dangerous this UCLA squad can be.
