Bruins' Star Center Earns Incredible Achievement With Another Career High
It is widely known that the No. 1 UCLA Bruins (21-0, 9-0) possess one of, if not the best player in college basketball this season in junior center Lauren Betts. In Sunday's 26-point win over the Minnesota Gophers, she added to her career resume with another career-high and broken record.
Betts posted 11 assists against the Gophers in a 79-53 stomping at Pauley Pavilion last weekend. It marks the most assists in a game through her three-year collegiate career. She also passed former Baylor Bears legend Brittney Griner for most assists by a player 6-7 or taller since 2002-03.
With just 6 points in the win, Betts scored significantly under her average but found another way to impact the game at a high level. Opponents may be able to keep the star center off the scoreboard, but they cannot contain all of the different ways that she can help her team to victory.
The Bruins are watching something truly special with Betts each and every time she steps on the floor. She had just recently earned a career-high in scoring with 33 points against Maryland last week. Dropping double-digit assists while averaging 20.2 points and 9.7 rebounds is stunning.
As the regular season winds down over the next month, Betts is going to be a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award for what she has done individually and for her team. UCLA has been the No. 1 team in the nation since the end of November, asserting its dominance over the rest of the nation.
From what Betts has shown this season, it would not be a surprise to hear her name called very early in the 2025 WNBA Draft in April. She has all the tools to be a strong post player for any professional team, and the 11-assist performance just proves her versatility and next-level skill.
UCLA will seek to stay undefeated as it hosts the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1) on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion. Betts may be coming off her lowest scoring game of the season but has now unlocked another dangerous part to her game that can help them to a sixth ranked win.
