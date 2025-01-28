Betts' Career High Powers UCLA to 20th-Straight Win
No. 1-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball delivered yet another commanding performance Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 8 (Now No. 14) Maryland 82-67 at XFINITY Center. The victory extended the Bruins’ unbeaten streak to 20 games, with junior center Lauren Betts stealing the show with a career-high 33 points on a dazzling 14-for-15 shooting performance.
Betts also reached a personal milestone, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process. Her all-around contribution included seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks, cementing her status as one of the most dominant players in college basketball.
Reflecting on her stellar performance, Betts credited her teammates and the Bruins' defensive effort as the foundation for her success.
“I just let the game happen to me a little bit,” Betts shared postgame. “I thought my guards, Kiki [Rice], did a great job today just finding me in transition, but I think it started with our defense. Once we started getting stops and locked in on that, it created easier touches for me in transition.”
The Bruins forced 12 turnovers in the first half, fueling fast-break opportunities that allowed Betts to thrive. Her efficiency around the rim set the tone early, with 14 points in the first quarter alone.
Despite her individual accomplishments, Betts remained focused on the collective effort that has propelled UCLA to its unbeaten record.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Betts said of her career day. “But again, I couldn’t do it without my teammates and my coaches. My coaches do a great job of putting me in the best positions to do what I need to do. Honestly, the points just come. I don’t try to force anything — I just try to do what the team needs me to do.”
Betts' humility and team-first mindset were evident as she praised the contributions of her teammates, who helped facilitate her scoring opportunities throughout the game.
As UCLA continues its inaugural Big Ten campaign, Betts’ standout performance against Maryland serves as a reminder of the team’s depth and dominance. With junior guard Kiki Rice orchestrating the offense and Betts anchoring the paint, the Bruins look poised to remain a force in college basketball.
Betts’ postgame reflections underscore the unselfish and disciplined culture driving the Bruins' success.
“I’m just really thankful for the people I’m surrounded by every single day,” she said.
Next up, the Bruins return home, where they will face Minnesota on Sunday, looking to extend their perfect season and further solidify their place at the top of the college basketball world.
