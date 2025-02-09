Bruins Star Lauren Betts Makes a Game-Changing Decision
UCLA’s star junior center Lauren Betts has officially decided to return for her senior season, opting not to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, per ESPN's Aishwarya Kumar. At 6-foot-7, Betts has established herself as one of the most dominant players in college basketball this season and was widely considered a potential lottery pick in this year’s draft.
Instead, Betts has chosen to stay with the Bruins for one more year to continue building on her legacy and pursue unfinished goals.
College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said, per Kumar. "Why not be spoiled for a whole nother year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."
Betts has been nothing short of spectacular this season, leading UCLA with career-high averages of 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 64% from the field. Her performance has propelled the Bruins to an undefeated record (22-0) and the No. 1 ranking in the nation, making this one of the most successful seasons in program history.
Her decision to return adds to the excitement surrounding UCLA’s program, particularly as the Bruins aim for their first-ever Final Four appearance and national championship.
"I want to win a national championship, obviously,” Betts said. “If not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times."
One of the most significant factors influencing Betts’ decision is the opportunity to play alongside her younger sister, Siena Betts, who is joining UCLA next season. Siena, a 6-foot-4 forward and the No. 2 ranked recruit in the country, signed with the Bruins in November. The chance to share the court with her sister has been a lifelong dream for Betts.
"I think that I would be crazy if I gave up the opportunity to play with my sister, so obviously, I'm going to come back next year," Betts said.
With Betts returning, UCLA solidifies itself as a powerhouse in women’s college basketball for the 2025 season. Her leadership and dominance in the paint, combined with Siena’s arrival, promise to keep the Bruins at the forefront of the national conversation.
Betts’ decision also allows her to further develop her game, ensuring she remains a top prospect for the 2026 WNBA Draft. For now, her focus remains on finishing the current season strong and leading UCLA to its first national championship. With her sister joining next season, the Bruins’ future has never looked brighter.
