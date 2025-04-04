UCLA Embraces the Moment and Prepares for the Final Four
As UCLA prepares for its historic Final Four appearance, players reflected on their growth and the mental toughness that has driven their journey to this moment.
As the UCLA women’s basketball team gears up for its historic NCAA Final Four appearance, the players are embracing the moment and reflecting on the journey that’s led them here.
During a Final Four press conference on Thursday, junior center Lauren Betts and junior guards Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice shared their thoughts on how they’ve grown as a team and the mindset they’re carrying into their matchup against UConn.
For the Bruins, the journey to this point has been a test of mental toughness and resilience. Jaquez emphasized how the team has learned to stay focused despite the outside distractions.
“After we won the Elite Eight game, to come to the Final Four, I was really excited. I was looking at all the stuff on social media," Jaquez said. "And I’d give myself two days, and then after that it’s time to lock in for our next opponent.
"Just try not to give too much of your attention to that because a lot of people are saying things that can piss you off, you don’t agree with. They’re not in our circle. So understanding that they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, in our locker room, and the people in our locker room are most important.”
The team’s ability to stay focused has been a major theme throughout their tournament run. Betts, reflecting on the growth she’s experienced this season, emphasized the mental work behind her improvement.
“I think a lot of it has to do with not just the basketball side but the mental work that I’ve done this past season,” Betts said. “Talking to Coach Shannon [LeBeauf] and having those conversations about taking away all the pressure when I’m on the floor and just playing for my teammates … I think that's just made me the player that I am.”
Rice spoke about the team’s resilience, noting that their ability to overcome adversity has been key to their success.
“I think our toughness and our resilience has been something we’ve really worked on, and it has been on display throughout this tournament,” Rice said. “Especially in the LSU game, our ability for so many different people to step up and hit big shots and make big plays.”
This mindset of focusing on what they can control has carried the Bruins through the toughest moments of the tournament.
For this group, it’s not just about individual success, it’s about collective effort. The Bruins have made it clear that while this Final Four appearance is a major milestone for the program, their focus remains on the game ahead.
With a strong foundation of teamwork, confidence, and mental toughness, UCLA is ready for whatever comes next. It has shown all season that it belongs at this stage, and it is determined to prove it one more time.
