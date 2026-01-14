Breaking Down UCLA's Showdown vs Penn State
After going 1-2 in their last three games, the Bruins are hoping to extend their win streak to two against a tough Penn State team.
The Bruins have struggled this season to get anything substantial going, starting the season off 11-5, with success being failry arbitary. However, a win here after their win against Maryland could be the start of something great.
Number You Need to Know
UCLA entering this game is averaging a solid 78.9 points per game. This number has largely been the reason for the success they have had this season. They have done this while shooting a very good 48% from the field and 36.5% from the arc.
Defensively, is where the Bruins have struggled the most this season. This year the Bruins are giving up 69.1 points per game, the highest mark of any Mick Cronin team during his time with UCLA. A big factor in this has been their lack of rebounding, averaging just 32.6 boards a game.
The Bruins this season have also struggled with ball security, giving up 10.1 turnovers per game. If they want to send a statement against Penn State, this number needs to go down. However, the Bruins have been able to get some of those back with 7.8 steals per game.
On Penn State's of things, they haven shown to be a very similar team to the Bruins. This season they are averaging 78.1 points offensively, meaning this game could prove to be a shootout. Shooting-wise they are very similar as well, shooting 47% from the field and 33.7% from the arc.
Defensively is where UCLA could really turn the tide. They are giving up 75.4 points per game, and has overall been their downfall this season, losing plenty of games in shoot-outs, that would have otherwise been won if their defense had performed better.
Key to The Game
The Bruins should be able to walk out with a win here. However, it is clear from Penn State's games from this season that they play to the level of their competition. This is why the Bruins need to start off fast, something that they have struggled with all season.
This game has the makings to be a high-point shootout, so setting the tone early will be crucial to any success. On the Bruins' side of things, this starts with their individual performers having a very solid game. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr, both need to perform at a high-level offensively.
