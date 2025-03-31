Jaquez Leads UCLA to Historic Final Four Berth
The atmosphere at Spokane Arena was electric as the UCLA Bruins sealed a 72-65 victory over LSU, punching its ticket to the first Final Four in the history of the program.
Among the players who shone brightest on Sunday afternoon was junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, whose 18-point, 8-rebound performance anchored the Bruins’ momentum when it mattered most.
With a career-high four 3-pointers, including a critical one with 1:29 remaining, Jaquez’s composure and leadership stood out. Postgame, as the team celebrated their historic achievement, Jaquez’s thoughts turned to the journey that had led to this very moment.
As she reflected on the clutch shot that pushed UCLA's lead to 9 points with under 90 seconds remaining, Jaquez's tone was calm yet confident.
“We talk about if Lauren kicks it out, you got to be a ready shooter,” she began. “I just got to stay ready at all times. I knew that was the right shot to take, and I have confidence in myself when shooting. I put in the work.
"I definitely shot it high because the closeout was there. So, me and Lauren were just like, ‘Yeah,’ and we were just really excited, really playing confidently out there.”
For Jaquez, this wasn’t just a moment of personal success but a testament to the team's collective preparation. When asked about the sting of last year’s Sweet 16 loss to LSU, Jaquez’s voice was filled with a mix of determination and pride.
“It feels great. Since we lost a year ago today, we just really remembered that,” she said. “We used that as fuel. Our coaches said, which I think is really good to understand, is that our programs are playing against each other, but they're brand-new teams. We have a lot of confidence in our team, and we’ve all gotten better.”
The hurt from last season’s defeat had clearly motivated the Bruins, and Jaquez, who had grown both as a player and leader, was an embodiment of that growth.
Reflecting on the bond shared with her fellow teammates, Jaquez was candid about the significance of the recruiting class she was a part of.
“Everyone came to UCLA for this reason,” she said. “To do something we haven’t done in a really long time or in the NCAA era, and so just really proud, proud of my teammates, the staff, the coaches of just continuing to get better every day and grow from each season prior.”
It wasn’t just a personal triumph for Jaquez, it was a collective achievement for a team that had worked tirelessly to reach this historic point. The dream of a Final Four berth was now a reality, and Jaquez was thrilled to have played a role in making that dream come true.
Jaquez's resilience and mental fortitude were clear throughout the contest. The demanding nature of the game, both physically and mentally, hadn’t fazed her or her teammates. They had been ready for the challenge and had executed when it counted.
