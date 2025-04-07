Landmark Honor Caps Off UCLA's Lauren Betts' Season
For the first time in UCLA program history, a Bruin has earned the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. That honor now belongs to junior center Lauren Betts.
The 6-foot-7 standout from Centennial, Colorado, was named the 2025 recipient of the award on Saturday, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
The Lisa Leslie Award, part of the annual Naismith Starting Five honors, recognizes the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball each season.
Betts becomes just the fifth player to win the award since its creation in 2018 and is the first UCLA student-athlete to receive the honor.
The announcement capped off a decorated week for Betts, who also received national recognition as the 2025 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year and the WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year.
She was previously named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by unanimous vote and was selected to both the All-Big Ten First Team and the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.
This season, Betts anchored the top-ranked defense in the country with dominant rim protection and elite mobility on the perimeter.
Through Friday’s national semifinal game against UConn, Betts averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while also contributing nearly one steal per contest.
She set a new UCLA single-season record with 100 blocks in 34 games, becoming the first player in program history to reach that milestone.
Betts' impact was not limited to defense. She became just the second UCLA player to record more than 600 points and 300 rebounds in a single season. She joined program legend Denise Curry, who achieved that feat three times between 1978 and 1981.
This year’s Lisa Leslie Award finalists included Audi Crooks of Iowa State, Raegen Beers of Oklahoma, Sedona Prince of TCU and Taylor Jones of Texas.
With each accolade, Betts continues to cement her place as one of the nation’s premier players. Betts' achievements this season have helped propel UCLA to unprecedented success and have laid the groundwork for what promises to be a special future in Westwood.
