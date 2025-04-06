Betts Looks Ahead After UCLA's Final Four Exit
As UCLA’s season came to a halt in a 85–51 loss to UConn, junior center Lauren Betts was already processing the lessons. Betts, who scored a team-high 26 points, stood tall in defeat and made clear that the Bruins’ championship aspirations are far from over.
“No,” Betts said, when asked if anything about the moment surprised her. “I just think we need to show up more prepared and ready to win. That has nothing to do with the coaches. That's everything to do with us. I feel, like Coach Cori said, we have the same team coming next year. I hope this fuels us, and I hope that we come out angry after this.”
The Bruins committed 14 turnovers in the first half, falling behind by 20 at the break. Though they tightened up in the second half with only five more giveaways, the damage had been done. UConn capitalized on nearly every mistake, building a lead UCLA would never threaten.
“They were just tougher in the beginning,” Betts said. “I mean, I think that's the only way I can put it. I think they just played more together. And we knew that UConn was going to run their sets really well. That's what they do.”
For Betts, the game wasn’t just about X’s and O’s. It was about intensity.
“We really need to recognize the moment that we're in and play like it,” she said. “We need everybody to show up that way.”
Throughout the season, Betts had established herself as one of the most dominant post players in the country. But even as she delivered in the box score, she pointed to areas she’s eager to grow.
“Going into this postseason I'm sure Coach Shannon will look through the film and figure out how I could have done better today and the past games,” Betts said. “Just creating easier shots for myself where I don't have to put the ball on the ground and bring double-teams, I think is going to be important for me. Just continuing to work on my reads, kicking out, making sure I'm finding my teammates when I need to.”
Her growth mindset extends beyond the paint. As UCLA eyes another run next season, Betts is focused on raising the standard, both personally and as a team leader.
"Just taking this sadness and anger and making sure that next year, preparing for this next season, making sure we're holding the standard from the very beginning and not letting up,” she explained. “And just making sure that everyone's on the same page because obviously we know what it takes, obviously, at this point. We saw.”
Betts also reflected on the bigger picture of what UCLA women’s basketball is trying to build.
“I have so much respect for this men's program at UCLA. I think they've really built a great foundation as far as basketball,” she said. “But I think we're trying to create our own legacy. And I think this team is one of the greatest teams to ever compete at this level. I think that we're trying to kind of just create our own path.”
It is a path she believes still has a long way to go with a team capable of walking it.
“I'm just worried about these girls that we have on this team and what we're going to do, because I know next year we're going to learn from this and come back even better,” Betts said.
And while the final score will sting, Betts believes it can serve as something more than just a bitter ending.
