UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: How Far Can Betts Lead UCLA?
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down UCLA’s championship mindset, focusing on junior center Lauren Betts and her reaction to the team’s No. 1 seeding in Sunday’s press conference, where she expressed both excitement and unwavering focus.
"I think it's just extra motivation for our entire team," Betts said. "Obviously, now we have a picture of what our schedule is going to look like. So I think for all of us, extra motivation and I know we're going to be well prepared going into every single game."
With UCLA poised as a top contender, Betts' evolution throughout the season has been pivotal. The former top recruit has embraced her role with confidence, growing into the dominant presence the Bruins envisioned when she transferred from Stanford.
Betts' defensive anchor and offensive consistency have been instrumental in UCLA’s success, but Betts remains focused on the collective goal.
"I'm just super thankful to be on this team," she said. "The amount of work that's gone into the season, obviously, we've suffered a couple losses that hurt us pretty badly, but I think we've just learned so much. And I think that talks a lot about the character of this team. We just have a selfless group of players."
You can watch the episode below:
That selflessness has been a defining trait of the Bruins, a team that prides itself on resilience and accountability. Betts emphasized the growth they’ve experienced, particularly in tough moments, and how they’ve used those experiences to fuel their drive.
"Everyone's just stepped up in their roles, and obviously, everyone’s taken a lot of accountability for what they need to do better," Betts said. "I just think that we're gonna continue to do that moving forward. But yeah, like Kiki [Rice] said, I think that we've grown in our toughness, and that was the biggest contributor to our win as well against USC."
That toughness was evident in the Bruins' Big Ten Tournament run, but for Betts and her teammates, that moment was merely a stepping stone. The standard remains high, and the Bruins are fully aware that their ultimate goal is still ahead.
"That Big Ten championship was just fun, but it wasn't enough for us, and we want more," Betts said. "So I think that we're gonna work our butts off, and I think the coaches are gonna continue to hold that standard for us every single day. But obviously, yeah, job's not done."
Betts herself has taken significant strides, not just as a player but as a leader. She admitted to struggling with confidence at points in the season, yet as the tournament looms, she’s playing some of the best basketball of her career.
"I think my confidence has been, it's kind of been all over the place this season," she said. "But I will say, I think I finished out this season probably feeling like the best I've ever had in my basketball career. I'm surrounded by great people, amazing teammates, amazing coaches, and they always put me in the best position so that I feel my best going into every single game."
As the Bruins prepare for their opening matchup, the question remains: Can Betts be the difference-maker in leading UCLA to its first national title? The belief within the team is evident, and Betts’ progression suggests she’s ready for the moment.
With the confidence she’s built and the hunger within the Bruins, UCLA enters the NCAA Tournament not just as a No. 1 seed but as a team prepared for whatever comes their way. And at the center of it all stands Betts, fully embracing the challenge ahead.
