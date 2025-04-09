Bruins' Freshman Forward Enters Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins have lost another one of their young rising stars as freshman forward Kendall Dudley has announced that she will be entering the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3. After just one year in Westwood, Dudley will be seeking a new home in 2025-26.
It was a tough situation for Dudley in her first year of collegiate action as she averaged just 12.4 minutes with 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. Her playing time and production were hindered due to the impacts of veteran forwards Timea Gardiner, Janiah Barker and Angela Dugalic.
With Gardiner and Barker likely to return next season, it presumably prompted Dudley to search for a new home next season. She is seemingly looking for a program that will deliver more playing time while still competing for a title in another power-four conference.
Dudley is now the third freshman to enter the portal in less than a week. She joins first-year guards Avary Cain and Elina Aarnisalo, who announced their departures on Monday. Many of the Bruins' top young talents are hitting the portal due to so many veteran players deciding to return.
There is a decent chance that in Dudley's exit meeting, there was an honest conversation about her projected value for next season and where head coach Cori Close and the rest of her staff sees impact next season. Her desire to see more time on the floor could be a major factor to her transfer.
Even with several young players entering the portal and returning several of the veterans that brought UCLA to its first-ever Final Four, it would be wise for the Bruins to seek out a few more pieces in the transfer portal. They will still require depth for next season if they want to make an even deeper run.
Just five days removed from the Bruins' national semifinal loss to the UConn Huskies, three players have already entered the portal with a few more likely to be announced. If Close and her program wants to stay near the top, they will need to limit the damage while adding a few pieces to the roster.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE