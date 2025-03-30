Bruins Await Familiar Foe in Elite Eight
The No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins (33-2) are heading back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018 with a recently familiar opponent awaiting them in the regional finals. They will square up with the No. 3-seeded LSU Tigers (31-5), the program that ended the Bruins' tournament run last season.
UCLA and the Tigers met in last year's Sweet 16, with the Bruins being a No. 2 seed and LSU was a No. 3 seed. In an extremely thrilling contest, the Tigers came out with the win, 78-69, advancing to the Elite Eight where they would ultimately lose to the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes.
A game that was tied heading into the fourth quarter was settled by the Tigers outscoring UCLA by nine in the final quarter, winning by that margin. It was a dagger to the heart for a Bruin team that had such high expectations. They are hungry to earn that win to prove how much better this team is now.
The Bruins are seeking massive revenge on Tigers coach Kim Mulkey and her talented group, led by junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson. In last year's tournament loss, the Bruins allowed Johnson to go off for a tournament-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, defeating the Bruins with a double-double.
Even as LSU's star last season, she has assumed that role once again, having a career year. Johnson is averaging 18.3 points on 46.4% shooting with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Limiting her will be the top priority for this Bruins defense.
UCLA coach Cori Close is going to have a select game plan to stymy this Tiger team and has succeeded in preparing for everyone in the country not named JuJu Watkins of USC. If Johnson can be held at bay while silencing senior forward Aneesah Morrow (18.8 ppg), UCLA will be just fine.
The Bruins have never made the Final Four and are one win away from gaining that achievement. Junior center Lauren Betts has been on fire in her last few games and will match up much bigger and stronger than any of the top LSU forwards, looking to be the spark plug.
Sunday's game is set for 3 p.m. EST, noon PST.
